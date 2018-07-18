Menu
Bentley Park resident Leah Thomas has been reunited with her missing cat Sukey after two and a half years. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Lifestyle

Missing cat reunited with family after two years

by Jack Lawrie
18th Jul 2018 4:51 PM

LEAH-Jane Thomas was in tears as she brushed her hand against the paw of her cat Sukey at Manunda Emergency Vets 24/7.

The little cat had gone missing two-and-a-half years ago while Miss Thomas and her family were on holiday in Victoria.

On Saturday, she got a call from the vet saying they had found a cat registered in her name.

"I was so shocked; I almost hung up thinking there was no way until she said her name," she said.

 

Bentley Park resident Leah Thomas has been reunited with her missing cat Sukey after two and a half years. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"We moved on, I got rid of all her stuff, didn't want to get another animal at least until the kids were older because I was so devastated."

"Now she's back, she's slept on the bed every night against my shoulder."

"My four-year old remembers her, the two-year old's never met her, but they're just so ecstatic having her in the house."

Miss Thomas said it was a sign for people with missing pets to never lose faith.

"Make sure to microchip - if not for that, my beautiful cat would be in a cage at the vets with nobody to claim her," she said.

