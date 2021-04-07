Benz debuts stylish new luxury car

Mercedes-Benz's stylish new coupe has arrived.

The German maker has taken the covers off its updated CLS four-door coupe, which brings updated performance, luxury features, style and a feisty range-topper.

Benz has boosted the visual appeal of the CLS, adding sporty touches to all grades including revised bumpers and increased aerodynamic features such as spoilers and splitters.

Mercedes has updated its AMG CLS 53.

Buyers can select the AMG Line exterior pack, which adds more street appeal with giant 20-inch high-gloss alloy wheels.

The interior has received a makeover, with premium materials used throughout, including wood finishes and top-quality leather.

All models get the latest version of Merc's infotainment technology with artificial intelligence and a voice assistant similar to Apple's Siri. Mercedes combines two 10.25-inch displays lengthways for the infotainment and driving information.

The swoopy coupe sells on its good looks.

Mercedes says looks are the CLS's biggest selling point and have added more customisation options for interior and exterior colour combinations.

Sitting atop the upgraded CLS range is the AMG 53. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine combined with a mild hybrid set-up to add short bursts of overboost and to power on-board electric functions.

The AMG versions can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

These combine for 320kW and 520Nm sent to all four wheels, allowing the coupe to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds on the way to an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

Plush materials are used throughout the cabin.

Lower spec models are powered by a range of petrol and diesel engines ranging from small turbo four cylinders to bigger capacity six-cylinder units in a variety of tunes.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't revealed which variants will be making their way Down Under but the current range doesn't include any diesel versions and only consists of three well-equipped petrol versions: the range-topping AMG 53, CLS 450 and CLS 350.

The AMG 53 is likely to cost more than $200,000.

Expect prices to be slightly higher at about $155,000 drive-away for the CLS 350 and more than $200,000 for the AMG fettled model.

All models come with an impressive array of driver aids including auto emergency braking and semi autonomous features that will help keep the vehicle in its lane and accelerate and brake on its own.

Merc has added plenty of aerodynamic features to boost the CLS’s sporty appearance.

The car will also auto park and exit parking spaces with the help of an array of sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Full Australian details will be revealed closer to the car's launch date.

Originally published as Benz debuts stylish new luxury car