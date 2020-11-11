Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out at her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk yet again, saying the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border are "unrealistic".

Talking to ABC News this morning, Premier Berejiklian also said she wouldn't be reaching out to the Queensland Premier no matter tonight's State of Origin result - stating that she's "over that".

The blast comes after Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young yesterday said she was "hopeful" about Queensland opening to Victoria before greater Sydney - a suggestion that angered the NSW Premier.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has this morning lashed out at her QLD counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border is “unrealistic”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

"There is absolutely no health advice which says that NSW poses a danger to anybody, quite the contrary," Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian also told Nine's Today Show this morning that she would be "mortified" by the notion Victoria would be let in before Sydney.

"I think that the goalposts that Queensland has set for opening the borders to NSW are unrealistic, and I just wish that they would act in a more compassionate and commonsense way," she said.

NSW Premier revealed Palaszczuk ‘ghosted’ her when she tried to reignite border discussion, instead only getting a response when QLD won the State of Origin last week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

One of those goalposts include being able to trace an outbreak to its source within 48 hours, a deadline that ignited tensions over the border last month with NSW contract tracers who were attempting to find three new cases in the state at the time.

"I've never heard of health experts saying that you have to trace every single source of infection within two days," she said.

"I think I've made my case clear. And she's made her position clear."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has this morning lashed out at her QLD counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border is “unrealistic” Pics Adam Head

Ms Berejiklian was left humiliated last week after it was revealed she was 'ghosted' by Ms Palaszczuk when she tried to reignite border discussion, instead only getting a response when Queensland won State of Origin Game I.

When asked if she'd be calling or texting the Ms Palaszczuk tonight after the game, she gave a resounding "No".

"No, I'm over that to be honest. And it's not just about me and her any more. It's a lot at stake," she said.

Originally published as Berejiklian 'mortified' over QLD's Victorian border call