‘She’s a troll’: Shocking Grammys outfit
THE 2019 Grammy Awards are held today, with hip-hop stars with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino and Cardi B each scoring several major nominations.
And it's a busy day for awards shows, with Britain's BAFTAs taking place just hours ago - and Aussie Margot Robbie dazzled on the red carpet there.
But while the BAFTAs are all A-list elegance and refinement, music stars at the Grammys usually take a few more fashion risks - for better or worse. While we waited for stars to arrive we took a trip down memory lane at some of the most bizarre Grammys fashions from years past.
Grammys 2019: All the nominations, and winners as they're announced
But now, to this year's red carpet:
Little-known singer Joy Villa has a history of attention-grabbing Grammys outfits - a few years back she wore a dress emblazoned with Trump's 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' slogan. This year, she wants Trump to 'BUILD THE WALL':
The response on social media to Villa's now-serial red carpet antics has been mixed, with many slamming her as a "troll" and asking how she gets invited back year after year despite her lack of music industry accomplishments.
Who is this? https://t.co/vUunPAEvVu— swiss neutrality (@ashindestad) February 10, 2019
oh yay happy annual Why Is Joy Villa day, everyone! Traditional snacks are ambrosia casserole, unseasoned chicken, and your dignity! https://t.co/woqFVNUSvy— @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 10, 2019
Fellow Z-lister Ricky Rebel also showed his support for Trump:
On to some actual stars...
Love it or hate it, only Janelle Monae could pull this outfit off. Her album Dirty Computer was one of the best of 2018 - get into it.
Australian singer (she married a Hemsworth, we're claiming her) Miley Cyrus looks ready to order some kind of business women's special in this sleek black pantsuit:
Living legend Dolly Parton, 73 and still country glam as ever:
TV personality Jeannie Mai's catsuit seems... hard to go to the bathroom in:
Camilla Cabello's giving us 'sparkly snuggie' in her dress:
Singer Saint Heart looks like a beautiful butterfly. Presumably she left her cocoon in the limo.
Ricky Martin brought his son, who is only a child but already cooler than I'll ever be:
Diplo's really happy to be here!!!!
Tierra Whack, how many Muppets had to die to make this coat?
Go Ben Harper for daring to venture beyond the standard male 'black tie' red carpet dress code:
Not sure if you'll win a Grammy? Be like Colombian rock band Aterciopelados, and dress as one:
More to come …
Watch the Grammy Awards in Australia:
Red carpet live: E! Entertainment, 10am - 12pm AEDT
Ceremony live: Fox8, 12pm - 3:30pm AEDT
