Best believe the Hype

THE newest addition to Airlie Beach's food scene has arrived as Hype Bar and Grill opens its doors.

The new restaurant and bar is located upstairs on Airlie Beach's main street, level 1 261 Shute Harbour Rd.

Their menu features all the classics, including a variety of steak and fish as well as a special selection of Chef's Signature Dishes.

Ranging from a delicious avocado steak to their delightful paleo duck pancakes with hoisin sauce, there is truly something for everyone on the menu.

There's a full bar in tow including a wide range of wine and beer and a range of classic cocktails as well their special "Hype Delight”.

The new eatery has some of the best views of any spot in town. There's a wide balcony for people to enjoy their meals or a nice drink in the afternoon.

"I'd like people to get a great feel and sense of happiness here,” Hype owner Andrew Cox said.

"I just want them to be able to sit down and have a lovely meal. "We wanted to go that bit extra with our value and with big portions. My chefs are just amazing.”

Live music will also feature heavily at Hype with a Blues day to be held on the first Sunday of every month.

"To get this up and running after Cyclone Debbie has been amazing,” Mr Cox said. "I hope it really takes off. This is what the town needs, something new. We're going to be about the feel, vibe and good times.”

Hype Bar and Grill is open seven days a week for dinner. Contact 0497 670 974 for bookings.