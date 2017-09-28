Best Bottle-O Down Under

IT'S official, the customer service you receive in the Bottle-O Jubilee Tavern is the best in Australia.

The store took out a host of awards including Queensland's Bottle-O Retailer of the Year, Queensland Retailer of the Year and the national Bottle-O Retailer of the Year award at the 2017 IBA Trade Workshop award ceremony on the Gold Coast this month.

Jubilee Tavern manager Craig Bradley said praise should go to star employees Bruce Spannagle and Tony O'Farrell.

"They have been there for years, they understand and know people and make sure the stock reflects what customers want,” Mr Bradley said.

"Customer service to us means we want everyone to walk out of our store with a smile on their face.

"We fill their needs and make sure they have a great experience every time.

"We rely on our customers and they rely on us - for supporting us, their local independent retailer, we provide great service, range and products and as humbling as this award is, it also lets us know we are on the right track.”

Australian Liquor Marketers Central Queensland business development manager Morgan Price said the Jubilee Tavern took out three of a possible four awards which was an exceptional achievement.

"The competition is designed to encourage IBA members to strive for retail excellence in a number of areas including retail standards, customer service and brand execution,” Mr Price said.

"A panel of judges had a tough job judging the national winner from over 150 nominated stores across five brands: Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O and IGA Liquor, Thirsty Camel and Duncan's.

"Winners are judged on their store standards, cleanliness, branding, compliance to IBA Marketing and the Key Retail Program along with customer service.

"The Jubilee Tavern has consistently won a number of awards since inception and remains independently owned by John O'Neil since construction and proudly supports the local Whitsunday community.”