HOOKED! Best catch in the Whitsundays crowned

IT'S o-fish-al - the winner of the best catch in the Whitsundays has been crowned.

The Whitsunday Times put out a call last week for the best catch in the region and received more than 20 submissions from proud anglers.

It turns out our readers have been busy on the water casting lines everywhere from Poole Island to the VMR.

However, it was Brad Roberts who took tout the title with a coral trout he caught around Gloucester.

Brad Roberts with a coral trout caught around Gloucester.

The photo of the winning catch was submitted by Samantha Roberts on the Bowen Independent Facebook page.