Brad Roberts with a coral trout caught around Gloucester.
Fishing

HOOKED! Best catch in the Whitsundays crowned

Laura Thomas
22nd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
IT'S o-fish-al - the winner of the best catch in the Whitsundays has been crowned.

The Whitsunday Times put out a call last week for the best catch in the region and received more than 20 submissions from proud anglers.

It turns out our readers have been busy on the water casting lines everywhere from Poole Island to the VMR.

 

Poll: Who has landed the best catch in the Whitsundays?

 

However, it was Brad Roberts who took tout the title with a coral trout he caught around Gloucester.

 

The photo of the winning catch was submitted by Samantha Roberts on the Bowen Independent Facebook page.

best catch best of series bowen fishing fishing whitsundays whitsunday fishing world winner
Whitsunday Times

