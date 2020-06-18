Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VISIT BUNDABERG: Brooke Olive swimming with turtles, Lady Musgrave Experience Picture: Tracy Olive
VISIT BUNDABERG: Brooke Olive swimming with turtles, Lady Musgrave Experience Picture: Tracy Olive
News

BEST DEALS: What Bundy has on offer for holidays in region

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Tourism has been working with local tourism operators to create deals for keen tourists.

Minister for Tourism Kate Jones yesterday revealed five of the best deals for Queenslanders looking to book a holiday to the Rum City in the coming weeks.

"We're often take for granted - we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world," she said.

"There's never been a better time to explore Bundaberg. There are some great deals out there - I'm urging anyone who can to make the most of what's on offer."

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said the region's tourism industry had been preparing to welcome back visitors.

 

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid. Picture: Mike Knott
Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid. Picture: Mike Knott

 

"We're all excited to once again have the opportunity to share our destination with visitors and invite visitors, friends and relatives to explore our backyard," she said.

"The Bundaberg region is a bucket-list destination - we're the southernmost jump off point to the Great Barrier Reef, we are known worldwide for our iconic rum and brewed drinks, and we are the home to the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter.

 

Mon Repos Turtle Centre. Picture: Mike Knott
Mon Repos Turtle Centre. Picture: Mike Knott

 

"The Bundaberg region offers Queenslanders a safe, accessible and affordable place to holiday this year."

Some of the deals available in the Bundaberg region include:

• Lady Musgrave Experience: Book 3 Adults Extra Child Free.

• Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort: Stay 5 Pay 4 package.

• Kellys Beach Resort: Stay Pay Deal - Stay more than 2 nights and get a night for free.

• Bargara Beach Caravan Park: Winter Savings - Stay 7 nights, pay for 6 (travel between 19.04.20-17.09.20).

• Don Pancho By The Beach: 40 per cent off the rack room rate for new 14 day plus bookings.

bargara bundaberg region bundaberg tourism great barrier reef katherine reid lady elliot island eco resort lady musgrave experience mon repos turtle centre southern great barrier reef tourism minister kate jones
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Operators have been ‘completely and utterly ignored’

        premium_icon Operators have been ‘completely and utterly ignored’

        News The owner of an Airlie Beach marina has called for support for berthing fees like that given to Cairns tourism operators.

        STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        premium_icon STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        Health Medical professionals beg residents to use protection

        Golfers rejoice

        premium_icon Golfers rejoice

        News The Whitsunday Green nine-hole golf course will open on Sunday, June 28, with a...

        Garnham family prepares for crushing season

        premium_icon Garnham family prepares for crushing season

        Business The Garnham family at Carmila West are ready for this year’s crushing season