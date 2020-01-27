Best excuses drivers use to avoid a traffic fine

WHEN it comes to the Fatal Five Mackay traffic police have heard every excuse under the sun from dodgy drivers trying to sidestep punishment.

“There are some where you actually have to do a second take … because you can’t actually believe it comes out of their mouth,” Sergeant Simon Robinson said.

In fact, three separate crews received the same eye-opening reason from three different women trying to justify just how drugs wound up in their system after returning a positive reading – apparently it happened because they had hooked up with a drug user.

Sgt Robinson said some of the excuses were quite creative.

One driver told police he was travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone to avoid a kangaroo that jumped out in front of him and proceeded to chase the car.

“I’ve never seen a kangaroo actually chase a car, but apparently in some circumstances they must,” Sgt Robinson said.

Police are urging drivers to remember the Fatal Five as school resumes this week.

A speeding medical professional, who was new to the area, told police he was “doing a test run to see how quickly he could get from home to the hospital”.

While another driver, when asked why he failed to stop as police were performing traffic control duties at an intersection, said “he doesn’t know, he was too pissed”.

Mackay traffic cop: Sergeant Simon Robinson of Mackay Road Policing Unit says excuses don't cut it.

“We had a 163km/h in a 100km/h zone on the way back from Airlie and the reason he had to get home so urgently was because his bird had been in a cage for two days,” Sgt Robinson said.

“As far as I’m aware birds normally live in cages anyway. That was a good one.

“That’s just some of the dealings that we’re working with during the day.”

Since the start of the year police have issued more than 500 fines for speeding, and 20 for seatbelt and mobile phone offences.

Driver distraction is one of the biggest causes of fatal and injuries crashes.

Sgt Robinson said with the amount of education in the public arena about the Fatal Five, it was frustrating to have some drivers not only blatantly flout road safety but then try to justify their behaviour.

“They’ve done something wrong, they’ve been caught by police doing something wrong, why not just own it,” he said.

“Excuses don’t cut it.”

As this week marks the return to school, Sgt Robinson urges all drivers to heed road safety rules.