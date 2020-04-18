Best lockdown memes we’ve seen

If you're a globetrotter, being grounded for an indefinite amount of time is not a comfortable place to be.

But thankfully there are people out there in the travel community putting an amusing twist on the lockdown … and as we know, there's nothing like a laugh to help get you through the rubbish bits of life.

We've already written about the hilarious video of the unemployed tour guide showing off his front yard, and the flight attendant working from home.

Some of our new favourites - which you can view below - are from people who have thought outside the square, and brought their favourite travel activities into the home in creative ways.

For example can't have brunch in New York? No worries!

Can't go on a safari? No worries!

#day3oflockdown Day three and Uncle Gert is taking the kids on a Yard Safari 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/espAKshyJi — EⓂ️ℹ️ly T🌺🌺 (@emily_teffoM) March 29, 2020

Can't go on a wine tour? No worries!

My brother has organised a wine tasting tour in his home. Each room has a different wine in it. #Corvid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yNQDXFZqxj — Sara🐝 (@Mistrigf) March 31, 2020

Can't go rock-climbing? No worries!

Can't go mountain-climbing? No worries!

Today I summited Mt. Ethan Allen, a challenging, exposed peak in the Meghan's Living Room Range. As you can see, the snowy alpine slopes contrast with the dense foliage at lower elevations. It was tough, but I'm glad I sent it today. pic.twitter.com/jg8Za9HHLm — She just ran, she social distanced all night & day (@themeghanodea) April 1, 2020

Can't take a subway ride in New York? No worries!

Can't hit the club in Ibiza? No worries!

Can't get down to your local tennis courts? No worries!

How Italians pass their time under the lockdown of their cities due to coronavirus #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/5b1BuPzJNa — World Updates (@Rntk____) March 16, 2020

Missing airport codes? No worries!

Newest airport codes for our current travels.

LVG - living room

DNR - dining room

BTH - Bathroom

BKY - back yard

PAT- patio

MBR - master bed room

OFC - office

WNC - wine celler



What other places are in your current plans? — Anna Harrison (@ABananaRambling) March 29, 2020

Missing travel adverts? No worries!

Hi. I designed some coronavirus travel posters for you. Stay the F* home. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/mzY52GFm6Z — Jennifer Baer (@jenniferbaer) March 26, 2020

Can't get around on public transport? No worries!

Commuting in the time of corona virus pic.twitter.com/vCfIQK09DE — SPUR (@SPUR_Urbanist) March 19, 2020

Can't take drool-worthy travel photos to punish people with on Instagram? No worries!

It's not a boat in an ocean, It's just a small tear on a leather sofa. pic.twitter.com/0vm6vk1gD6 — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 26, 2019

Can't travel? Let your dogs go for you!

#QuarantineMoneyMakingIdeas

Sell pics of my dogs on vacation pic.twitter.com/ltMLagGv6j — James Gillian (@everette_gill) March 31, 2020

Then there is this collection of memes, which perfectly reflect our frustration at being grounded:

Originally published as Best lockdown memes we've seen