Best-seller: Pagan Malcolm's page turner success

PROSERPINE local Pagan Malcolm's newly released novel has already hit best-seller status on Amazon.

Lanterns in the Sky was released worldwide late on Tuesday, and within 24 hours was listed in the top 100 in the young adult categories for dark fantasy and contemporary novels.

Miss Malcolm, who goes by her pen name P.S. Malcolm, said she had to double check the figures were right when she found out.

"It's kind of incredible, I didn't really envision being a best-selling author until it happened and I was never able to imagine how it would feel until now,” she said.

"There's so many people talking about it, I definitely wouldn't have been able to reach best seller (status) if there weren't all these people.”

Lanterns in the Sky is the first book in a seven-book series, and Miss Malcolm describes the tale as a heart-wrenching tragedy, with complicated characters and an exciting, action-driven plot line.

The main character Lucy Maisfer is hit by a falling star, which knocks her out.

She begins to have strange dreams, and before long she is faced with the dilemma of saving the world or her best friend Valerie.

It's gritty, action-packed romance with unpredictable twists, and was inspired during Miss Malcolm's high school years, but she finds inspiration all around her.

"The two biggest places are my own experiences and tiny details around me. I could look at a flower and get a crazy idea for a complicated fantasy novel based on a flower world,” she said.

The book will be 'virtually' touring 16 book blogs during this week.

The 21-year-old said a virtual book tour was industry jargon for bloggers with a large online reach that feature the novel.

"Basically there are online bloggers, who have their own book review blog, and the publishing company works with them to gain publicity for the novel,” she said.

Miss Malcolm has been a storyteller from a young age, and was signed to US publishing giant, The Parliament House, after winning a hash tag competition on Twitter, and she said characters are everything when it comes to a good story.

"There are many fundamentals of the story which are crucial, but without characters you don't really have a story. Characters drive everything-the stakes and conflict, the plot line, and they are the strongest emotional hook for readers to latch on to. Well written characters can really make or break any novel,” she said.

The hard copy versions of the book can be ordered through www.parliamenthousepress.com/shop or for a digital version head to Amazon.