Bestiality extortion accused makes second freedom bid

A Mackay man accused of seven charges including bestiality and extortion has made a second bail application. Photo: Brett Wortman

A MAN accused of trying to bribe his former girlfriend to drop a domestic violence order by threatening to post videos of her having sex with a dog has made a second bid for freedom.

He is facing seven charges including two counts of bestiality and one count each of extortion, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking, threats to distribute intimate image or prohibited video and breaching a domestic violence order.

It is alleged the couple engaged in bestiality twice late last year in Mackay.

Police alleged the man helped and took a video while the woman had sex with a dog in their bedroom.

A man and a woman alleged had sex with a dog twice late last year in Mackay. Photo Brenda Strong

It is further alleged he later threatened to post the videos on social media if the woman did not withdraw a statement she later made to police in relation to domestic violence.

Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton, acting for the man, said he contested the bestiality allegations, which she labelled a “he said/she said” scenario.

During a bail application, Ms Morton said it was her understanding the woman had also been charged.

When the Daily Mercury attempted to chase the case up with the relevant Central Queensland magistrates court, a justice media spokesman said matters linked to the woman had been suppressed.

Ms Morton argued her client, who had spent about four months in custody after his bail was rejected earlier this year, was at risk of serving more time than he would if convicted of the charges.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in a show cause position because of the extortion charge.

Ms Morton argued the extortion did not involve a financial benefit and the threats did not involve violence.

However police prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said it was alleged the videos were of the woman having sex with the dog and as such if the man had carried out the threat it would have had a much greater impact.

Sgt Scott said that type of conduct was “viewed differently in the community”.

The court heard the man did not have a significant criminal history.

Ms Morton argued there was still outstanding material that would not be received until later this month, and there was no guarantee there would not be further delays.

The court heard the earliest the case could expect to be committed to the higher court was in February next year. The DPP then had six months to indict on all or some of the charges, following which the process of setting the matter down for a sentence or trial would occur.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan accepted there was a material change in circumstance to warrant the second bail application and said the question was whether the man could show cause he should receive bail.

Sgt Scott said prosecution objected to bail with the main concerns that the man would commit further offences by interfering with witnesses and/or breaching the domestic violence order further.

Sgt Scott said the woman had alleged the man had created a number of online accounts in her name without her permission.

But Ms Morton submitted her client, who worked full time and was at risk of losing his house, would comply with strict conditions including no contact orders and no access to the internet.

The court heard the man had already breached no contact requirements contained within the domestic violence order.

Ms Hartigan adjourned the case until Friday for her decision on bail.