A man is accused of trying to extort a former girlfriend to drop a domestic violence order and get back together by threatening to post bestiality videos of her with a dog.
Crime

Bestiality extortion case back in Mackay court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 12:07 PM
THE case against a man accused of trying to extort a former girlfriend to drop a domestic violence order and get back together by threatening to post bestiality videos of her with a dog will be mentioned again next week.

The man, in his 30s, is facing seven charges including two counts of bestiality, extortion, stalking, threats to distribute intimate image or prohibited visual recording and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

This is one of two bestiality cases currently proceeding through Mackay courts.

It is alleged the offending occurred late last year in the Mackay region and involved the man recording videos and helping his former girlfriend in having sex with a dog twice.

He is also charged with breaching a domestic violence order in relation to his former girlfriend.

The case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court this week and was set down next week for an application in relation to the disclosure of evidence.

The man remains in custody after his bail was rejected in May.

