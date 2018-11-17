Menu
Melania Trump. Picture: Alex Wong
Republicans offended by star's 'vulgar' tweet about Melania

by Hannah Paine
17th Nov 2018 11:19 AM

BETTE Midler has come under fire after sharing a photo of Melania Trump alongside a crude caption.

The Beaches star tweeted an old modelling photo of the First Lady posing in a see-through dress inside a plane cockpit.

The photo was from a shoot the former model did with British GQ magazine back in 2000.

The photo and caption shared by Bette Midler
Midler, who frequently critiques Donald Trump on Twitter, captioned the shot: "The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane. #FLOTITS."

While some of the 72-year-old's followers found her dig at Mrs Trump funny, others slammed Midler with the post getting more than 12,000 replies.

Bette Midler has been critical of Donald Trump’s politics. Picture: Alex Brandon)
However other users claimed Midler's tweet had only been a joke, pointing out that former first lady Michelle Obama faced criticism from the right wing for her wardrobe choices.

It's not the first time Midler has courted controversy on social media, with the Hocus Pocus star apologising for a racially insensitive tweet last month.

In a since-deleted post Midler wrote that "women are the n-word of the world," and the "most disrespected creatures on earth" in reference to a 1972 song by Yoko Ono and John Lennon.

Social media quickly called out Midler, pointing out the treatment of African Americans in US history.

"Fact: Many white women-owned/abused slaves right along with their husbands. Ever seen a lynching picture? Guess what you don't see: White women crying. Respect American History," one Twitter user said.

The singer made one last attempt at defending her tweet by linking to a New Yorker report about how the FBI investigation ignored testimonies from former classmates of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh - who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women - and tweeting "See what I mean?" before apologising.

Midler's feud with Mr Trump runs deep, with the Beaches star making fun of his hair and claiming he was "ruining New York" back in 2012.

In response, the reality TV star attacked the musical icon in several tweets and labelled her "grotesque".

