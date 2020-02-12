Better beach access for elderly and disabled

A disability access mat and wheelchair will be available for use at Horseshoe Bay. Image: Tourism Whitsundays.

A NEW disability access mat and floating mobility wheelchair will soon be available for use at Horseshoe Bay.

This will mean people of all abilities, including the elderly, those who use a wheelchair and mothers with prams, will have easier access to the beach at Horseshoe Bay.

Horseshoe Bay Social Club secured $20,402.60 in funding for four 10-metre lengths of Mobi Mat and a floating mobility wheelchair through the Queensland Community Gambling Benefit Fund.

Grants Officer for the Horseshoe Bay Social Club Mike Conroy said the committee were happy to secure funding to support the wider Bowen community.

“Because of the age of a lot of the people that visit Horseshoe Bay and the number of disabled people in the Bowen area we thought we would apply for the funding,” he said.

“It’s going to increase opportunities for elderly in particular, but it will also have benefits for other groups like young mothers with prams and those using scuba diving gear.”

In the Whitsunday Regional Council’s ordinary meeting today, councillors voted unanimously to approve the installation of the equipment and to provide assistance in its management and storage.

Councillor for Division 6 Mike Brunker said the mat and wheelchair would be a great addition in helping all people enjoy Horseshoe Bay.

“Anything like that where we can get our disabled members of the community into the public enjoying what we enjoy is great,” he said.

“The key is having that floatable chair as well, that all plays a part of it, so all credit to the Horseshoe Bay Social Club.

“We’ve just got to make sure our on-land support is there and it will be a great addition.”

The mat will be installed on the eastern side of the beach and council advised it would be easy to roll out and store.

The Mobi-Chair that was also secured by the club is a floating wheelchair, which is suitable for use on the beach.

While the logistics for the use of the chair and mat were still being discussed, Cr Brunker applauded the work of the Horseshoe Bay Social Club in pushing for the facilities and hoped it would allow more people to enjoy the area.