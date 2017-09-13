Better facilities needed for Logies to come to the Whitsundays

ON THE MOVE: LNP Shadow Tourism Minister Jon Krause and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan enjoyed a Tuk Tuk ride this mornign with Tania Jones.

THE key to attracting big events to the Whitsundays lies in boosting private sector confidence.

This is what LNP Shadow Minster for Tourism Sport and Racing Jon Krause said on Tuesday during his visit to the Whitsundays after the Gold Coast secured the Logies despite vocal lobbying from Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan to "bring the Logies to paradise”.

"We should be looking at bringing events like that into the Whitsundays,” Mr Krause said.

"But the things we need for those big events is good facilities and to get good facilities you need an investment scenario where private sector businesses are willing to invest.”

Mr Krause claimed the Palaszczuk Labor Government wasn't setting the "world on fire” on this issue.

"When you have a government pulling the rug out from under the private sector it worries investors,” he said.

With the next Queensland election to be called either later this year or in early 2018, Mr Krause outlined what his priorities for the Whitsundays would be if elected as Tourism Minister.

However, no election commitments were made during his two day trip.

"One of the things we know about building tourism numbers, especially with the international market is that you need to have a refreshed product. So when you talk about the islands in the Whitsundays and other parts of the state there hasn't been a lot of investment in a few years,” he said.

"I would like to be a Minister for Tourism that drives investment in hotels, resorts and attractions depending on what's available in each market.

"The Whitsundays has the Great Barrier Reef which is a terrific natural asset for the whole state and we should be promoting that as much as we can to the rest of the world.

"What you won't see from me as Minister for Tourism is the constant scaremongering about the health of the Great Barrier Reef when all the tourism operators and reef operators and a number of scientists we speak to say the reef does have its ups and downs but overall it is in very good health.”

Mr Costigan and Mr Krause visited the Whitsunday Coast and Proserpine Chambers of Commerce and met with the "grassroots” of the tourism industry.

They also took a boat out to Hamilton Island on Wednesday and ventured through the islands around the Whitsunday Passage.