Better weather delivers stronger sugar crushing week

Better weather has delivered better production results for Wilmar’s mills.

THE 2020 crush is nearing the halfway mark with Wilmar Sugar reporting improved weather conditions helping harvesting and milling.

Wilmar’s cane supply and grower relations general manager Paul Giordani said the better weather in recent weeks had allowed the sectors to “make good headway”.

The Proserpine mill in week 10 ending September 5 crushed 63,695 tonnes, bringing the season-to-date crush total to 716,525 tonnes.

Cane supply manager for the Proserpine region Tony Marino said it was the third week running the factory had processed more than 90,000 tonnes.

“A 12-hour maintenance and cleaning stop is scheduled for Wednesday this week,” he said.

“A run of fine weather is creating favourable harvesting conditions, however the drier weather appears to be causing crop yields to level out.

“CCS climbed to an average of 14.28 for the week.”

Wilmar Sugar's Week 10 Proserpine mill crush report.

Mr Marino said the highest CCS sample was 16.88 from a rake of plant KQ228 in the Gunyarra Productivity District.

He reminded motorists to stay alert around cane rail networks and to “obey signs and signals, and always give way to cane trains”.

At Plane Creek in Week 11 ending September 5, 63,205 tonnes was crushed for a season-to-date total of 591,675 tonnes.

Wilmar’s cane supply manager for the Plane Creek region Jim Kirchner said it was a reasonable weekly throughput.

“The major cause of lost time for the week was bagasse system issues,” he said.

“Average weekly CCS was 14.34, up from the 14.24 the previous week.

“Average bin weight remained steady at 3.86 tonnes.

“The highest CCS was 16.7, from a rake of Q208 plant from the Mt Christian productivity district.”

Wilmar Sugar's Week 11 Plane Creek mill crush report.

Wilmar’s cane supply and grower relations general manager Paul Giordani said in the week to September 3, the mills were approaching the halfway mark for the 2020 crush.

“Improved weather conditions in recent weeks have enabled both the harvesting and milling sectors to make good headway,” he said.

“Our eight mills have now processed a total of 6.82 million tonnes of cane, which is 45 per cent of the estimated 15.07 million tonne crop.”

Further north, Wilmar’s Burdekin mill reported the quality of cane improve after a run of fine weather, and the CCS climb above 15 units, Mr Giordani said.

“Our Burdekin mills are achieving good crushing rates overall,” he said.

“We expect to reach the halfway mark early next week.”

Burdekin mills have processed 3.75 million tonnes to September 3, or 47 per cent, equating to 8.04 million tonnes.

And in the Herbert region, fine weather and good factory reliability resulted in five consecutive weeks of good throughput.

“CCS levels have taken a favourable jump in recent weeks and the crop is holding to estimate,” Mr Giordani said.

“We expect to hit the two million tonnes mark late next week.”