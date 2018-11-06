Menu
Login
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Kerrin McEvoy rides #10 Shraaoh race four the Ronald McDonald House Charities Plate during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 06, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Kerrin McEvoy rides #10 Shraaoh race four the Ronald McDonald House Charities Plate during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 06, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
News

Betting agencies go down an hour before Melbourne Cup

6th Nov 2018 1:15 PM

THE 2018 Melbourne Cup is fast becoming the most difficult year on record to pick a winner with a host of popular online bookmakers crashing just an hour out from the race.

Initial punting analysis was thrown out the window with a downpour of rain on Tuesday morning causing a major track downgrade leading up to the famous race.

Now, punters are finding it difficult to even place a wager with companies such as Ladbrokes and Sportsbet experiencing major technical difficulties through both mobile and desktop sites.

Both companies will likely record huge losses as a result of the issue on one of the biggest gambling days of the year.

It's a nightmare scenario for Ladbrokes who have been down for the longest period of the two, after experiencing similar issues prior to last year's race.

To place the significance of the outage in context, Sportsbet revealed that 26,000 bets were placed in a single minute leading into the 2017 Melbourne Cup.

Related Items

betting editors picks gambling melbourne cup racing

Top Stories

    Man dies after shark attack at Cid Harbour

    Man dies after shark attack at Cid Harbour

    Breaking A man has died after being mauled by a shark at Cid Harbour yesterday afternoon.

    Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

    Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

    News Sea Shepherd calls for education around sharks

    Fine for streaker at fire

    Fine for streaker at fire

    Crime Fine for man who ran naked through Airlie Beach during fire.

    Cup Calcutta time

    Cup Calcutta time

    News Tonight sees the Melbourne Cup Calcutta in Proserpine.

    Local Partners