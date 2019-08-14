Menu
Eddie Betts will be staying at Adelaide. Picture: Getty
AFL

Betts, Blues shoot down trade rumours

by Michael Warner
14th Aug 2019 12:12 PM
Carlton and Eddie Betts have shut down speculation of a potential homecoming for the ageing small forward.

Despite talks Betts, 32, is on the outer at Adelaide, the Blues will not be entertaining a play for their former goal sneak, who said rumours of his departure were "completely untrue".

The rebuilding Blues are, however, on the hunt for a class small forward with Sydney's Tom Papley, 23, and Gold Coast's Jack Martin, 24, at the top of their wish list.

 

 

Carlton has struggled in that department since Betts, Jeff Garlett and Chris Yarran were let go.

Betts said this morning the speculation about his future had impacted him.

"It drains the hell out of you," Betts said on Adelaide radio station 5AA.

"They could see it was affecting me, especially (coach) Don Pyke.

"He could see I was agitated and because these rumours have come out, I wanted the footy club to tell me, 'You're a required player here, we don't want to get rid of you', which was good.

 

Eddie Betts will be staying at Adelaide. Picture: Getty

 

"I'm contracted to the Adelaide Football Club and I'll be playing footy for the Adelaide Crows."

Betts said he would not entertain offers from other clubs in the off-season.

"No, I don't think I'll be sitting down and talking to the other clubs," Betts said.

"I have spoken to Don Pyke and Brett Burton … I've got a young family, and it's a big decision if you want to pack up and leave."

