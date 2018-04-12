Meet the new owner of Pat Rafter’s house
A NOOSA resident who began a boutique burger chain has been revealed as the buyer of Pat Rafter's jawdropping Queensland beach house.
The man behind Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co paid $15.2m for the stunning Mediterranean-style luxury home - equivalent to about 1.4 million of his $11 classic burgers.
Tasmanian-born entrepreneur David Hales, 38, paid one of the highest prices the area has ever seen. His successes had previously spanned pizza and burger food businesses, restaurants and pubs in his birth state.
The business - which has a similar name to the infamous Betty's Beach Burgers that plied its trade in Noosa's main street from 1978 until several years ago - was reportedly named after his grandmother Betty Anderson and not Noosa legend Betty Wallace.
He told The Sunshine Coast Daily when he launched the business that it had "no association with Betty's Beach Burgers".
He continued "if I can be even half as successful as Betty Wallace and her burgers were, I would be more than happy".
And given he and wife Louise's newest digs on the beach plus the business' expansion plans, it's probably safe to say he's achieved that.
Mr Hales has seen his Betty's Burgers concept grow from the first outlet in Hastings Street to seven across South East Queensland including Newstead, Chermside, Surfers Paradise and Pacific Fair, one in Darling Harbour and one in Melbourne - and the firm has been flagging "more locations coming soon".