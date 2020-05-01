Menu
Bevan the bull shark’s long tropical journey

by Daniel Bateman
1st May 2020 8:19 AM
A BULL shark tagged in the Whitsundays has travelled the entire length of the northern Queensland coastline to the Torres Strait, then returned to where it was first encountered by scientists.

Bevan the 3m plus bull shark was equipped by a satellite tag by researchers from Biopixel Ocean Foundation. Photo: Biopixel
Bevan the 3m plus bull shark was equipped by a satellite tag by researchers from Biopixel Ocean Foundation. Photo: Biopixel

Bevan the bull shark was equipped with a satellite tag in Cid Harbour in June last year by researchers from the Biopixel Ocean Foundation, as part of a tracking project supported by the Slattery Family Trust and Queensland Government.

In the past 11 months, the 3m plus shark has swum more than 2600km north of the Whitsundays to Thursday Island, then returned to Cid Harbour this month.

The harbour was the scene of three shark attacks in late 2018, and bull sharks have been suspected among several other species as being responsible for the attacks.

Bevan the 3m plus bull shark was equipped by a satellite tag by researchers from Biopixel Ocean Foundation. Photo: Biopixel
Bevan the 3m plus bull shark was equipped by a satellite tag by researchers from Biopixel Ocean Foundation. Photo: Biopixel

Biopixel researcher Richard Fitzpatrick said it was not known why Bevan had returned to Cid Harbour, nor how much time the shark had spent there.

"This is one of the things we're trying to learn about these sharks, including what are their home ranges," he said.

"A lot of these sharks do migrate up and down the coast."

To follow Bevan's journey, head to citizensgbr.org/explore/reef-tracks/b-bevan

Originally published as Bevan the bull shark's long tropical journey

