Beware danger of fallen power lines

Ergon Energy has put out the call to be wary of possible fallen power lines.

IN THE event of a cyclone loose yard items could become dangerous missiles and pose a threat to power lines.

For this reason Ergon Energy is urging all people to clear their yards and ensure items including outdoor furniture are thoroughly tied down.

Ergon Energy spokesperson Mark Biffanti said it was also important for people to be safe indoors if cyclonic conditions occur.

"All electrical devices and appliances should be unplugged to protect them from potential electrical damage. People should stay indoors during a cyclone," he said.

Anyone who encounters fallen power lines should either call 000 or contact Ergon Energy on 13 22 96.

Swimming in flood waters should also be avoided as they may also hide fallen power lines.

All homes should ensure an emergency kit is available containing a torch, batteries, water containers, canned food, bottled water, a can opener, cooking facilities and a battery powered radio.

Telstra general area manager Rachel Cliffe said steps would be taken to ensure residents remain connected in the event of an emergency.

"We have a range of portable base stations that could be deployed to provide temporary telecommunications during an emergency situation and our teams will be on the ground working hard to maintain services for our customers and restore communications in the event of an emergency."

For regular updates visit the Whitsunday Disaster and Emergency page https://www.facebook.com/WhitsundayDisasterandEmergencyInformation/.