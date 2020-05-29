BEYOND THE BROWS: Pamper provides much-needed pause

Whitsunday beauty therapists say the give people the opportunity to unwind and relax in what has been a difficult time for the community.

BEYOND an overdue lash tint or brow wax, Whitsunday beauty service owners say they were missed for another important reason as the community continued to deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

Beauty services were allowed to reopen under eased restrictions earlier this month and owner of Pampurrs Spa and Beauty and Serenity Spa Airlie Beach, Julia Nielsen said many residents had rushed back as soon as they opened their doors.

However, Ms Nielsen said the return to business was welcomed for more than just a beauty service.

“I guess the beauty and spa industry, as well as the hair industry, provides an escape so to speak,” she said.

“We have had some locals come in and pamper themselves, even with the restrictions in place. Some use it as a stress relief, some as a quiet time.

“Mental health is so important. When you are physically ill, you tend to go to a doctor, but when you are struggling mentally, it’s hard to speak up or admit things.

“We are by far not experts but sometimes some clients like to talk about things they aren’t comfortable telling others. And it’s OK, we really don’t mind listening. We’ve all been there. Life can be tough and stressful and exhausting.

“Time away, time to yourself, even something small like a brow wax, talking about other things that take your mind off things that might be happening at home is all that sometimes we need to recharge that clock and keep going with our daily lives.”

Owner of Urban Hair and Beauty Lounge in Proserpine, Kendall Richardson echoed the importance of treating yourself during tough times.

Ms Richardson said the devastating news of job losses in the region had meant people had more time on their hands with many visiting the salon.

With eased restrictions that allow for more beauty services, Ms Richardson hoped she could help her clients de-stress.

“At the start, I didn’t believe we were an essential service but as times gone on, I realise how important we are for people’s mental and physical health,” she said.

Both businesses thanked the community for their support as they started to make the slow return to normality, and Ms Nielsen said she was excited to catch up with clients.

“We are looking forward to catching up with everyone and see how they’ve been coping with isolation or home schooling or new hobbies or whatever else we have had to keep ourselves busy with,” she said.

“Personally, over the years I’ve developed some great relationships with my clients that I genuinely miss them and can’t wait to catch up.

“Just remember to please keep supporting your local businesses - whether it’s cafes, restaurants, tour operators, clothing stores hair salons or beauticians. Your ongoing support is what keeps us afloat in the long run.”