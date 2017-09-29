28°
BFF garden planting helping isolated kids

FLOWER FUN: Lilly Harrison at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre's Building Friendships Forever Group.
THE Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre's Building Friendships Forever Group hosted a DIY garden workshop on Monday with the support of Bunnings Airlie Beach.

The BFF group is a program for children who are socially isolated - and purposefully excluded from social groups, kids who are withdrawn, bullied or disabled.

It provides meaningful social interactions with like minded children to help them build positive friendships and connect with others in a similar situation.

A spokeswoman for the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre said the the group had great value in the Whitsunday community.

"This is a really worthy group,” she said. "And the planned activities, like the DIY garden workshop, are designed to have a specific purpose and end goal to help those children with cognitive considerations actually engage with the activity and those around them.”

At Monday's event - a DIY garden workshop - about 10 kids got involved with painting and decorating terracotta pots and planting an array of flowering plants and herbs.

