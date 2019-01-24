Menu
The Bicentennial Walkway connecting Airlie Beach to Cannonvale.
The Bicentennial Walkway connecting Airlie Beach to Cannonvale.
Bicentennial walkway gets new lease on light

24th Jan 2019 10:35 AM

NEW lights installed along the Bicentennial walkway in Airlie Beach are set to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The coastal walkway was damaged during ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, between Coral Sea Resort and the Whisper Bay boat ramp.

120 damaged lights and light poles have been replaced along the walkway with new solar lighting.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the restored lights would bring the area back to life for residents and visitors.

"The Bicentennial walkway connects Airlie Beach and Cannonvale and is a pleasant way for our visitors to explore the seaside area,” Cr Willcox said.

"The walkway is also extremely popular with our residents, as a place to run or walk along the foreshore.”

The works were jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Whitsunday Times

