24°
News

Bicentennial Walkway soon to re-open

Inge Hansen | 26th May 2017 4:48 PM
Works on the Bicentennial Walkway are underway with an expected finishing day of next Friday.
Works on the Bicentennial Walkway are underway with an expected finishing day of next Friday. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

REGULAR users of the Bicentennial Walkway could soon be back to their usual route, with repairs to the cyclone damaged facility expected to be complete by next Friday.

The section between Sorrento and Coral Sea Resort suffered significant damage due to Cyclone Debbie, rendering it too dangerous to be utilised.

Whitsunday Regional Council's director of engineering services, Jason Raiteri, said there was a "hold up" on repairs when rocks above the board walk had to be removed.

"The rocks were a major fall hazard to the public and there was evidence of them having moved due to the wet weather," he said.

"Some rocks had moved quite a significant amount but they've now been removed."

Mr Raiteri said there was lots of structural damage to the footpath and decking and the section was "basically destroyed".

"It requires footing to be redone in some areas and new decking to be put in place in other areas," he said.

Although works were expected to be completed by next Friday, completion was dependent on the weather, Mr Raiteri said.

"(Whitsunday Regional Council) has been trying to refurbish (the walkway) as quickly as we can but there have been delays caused by weather and issues with fall hazards," he said. 　

"It's a few days worth of work but it could even be open before then."

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bicentennial walkway cyclone debbie whitsunday regional council whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bicentennial Walkway soon to re-open

Bicentennial Walkway soon to re-open

REGULAR users of the Bicentennial Walkway could soon be back to their usual route, with repairs to the facility expected to be complete by next Friday.

Shute Harbour boat ramp to open tomorrow

Whitsunday Fishing World manager Grant Spees called for patience on the Shute Harbour boat ramp earlier this month.

The Shute Harbour boat ramp will be open as of tomorrow

INXS show rockin' the hits in SES fundraiser

MUSIC FEST: The Australian INXS show will appear at Whitsunday SESsions.

Be there on Saturday to experience Whitsunday SESsions

Lagoon re-opening date now months away

The Airlie Beach Lagoon was closed due to damage from Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March.

The lagoons re-opening date has been extended

Local Partners

Adani deal: Qld Govt finally agrees on royalty scheme

STATE Cabinet has agreed on a new royalty payment scheme for Adani’s Carmichael coalmine plus others in the Surat Basin

Bicentennial Walkway soon to re-open

Works on the Bicentennial Walkway are underway with an expected finishing day of next Friday.

The popular walkway could be open as soon as next Friday

Debbie's graveyard: Major auction to clear written-off cars

Auto Repair and Towing Service owner Shane Muntelwit at the salvage yard behind Mackay Airport, which has become a graveyard for about 150 vehicles destroyed or written off by Cyclone Debbie.

A salvage yard has become a makeshift graveyard

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

JUST WHEN you thought you’d all of Bella Hadid’s supermodel figure — she gets her Cannes out on the red carpet of an AIDS gala dinner in France.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

INXS show rockin' the hits in SES fundraiser

MUSIC FEST: The Australian INXS show will appear at Whitsunday SESsions.

Be there on Saturday to experience Whitsunday SESsions

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Satisfaction Guaranteed !

22 Leichardt Way, Andergrove 4740

House 4 3 4 $925,000

Exceptional Residence, Double Allotment Size, Knockout Shed and Resort Style Pool with Gazebo .... All within 5 minutes drive of the Mackay CBD !! One of the more...

&quot;Coffee Creek&quot; - 123 acres Mount Jukes

133 Kuttabul Mt Jukes Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 0 0 Price On...

Mount Jukes is a highly sought after location due to its proximity to Mackay, high rainfall, fertile country and spectacular scenery. Don't miss your opportunity...

Value For Money

3/10 Trogolby Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 2 $175,000...

Set in a complex of only 3 this well maintained stand alone unit would be ideal for the young couple entering the market or for those looking to downsize. Features...

Modern Home - Relatively New Kerrisdale Estate

5 Roma Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $490,000

This modern low set four bedroom home was built in 2011 and has the features that attract attention. All four bedrooms have split system air conditioning...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

26 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Located on a 597 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern low set four bedroom home is approx. seven years old. All...

Farleigh ....... It&#39;s Not Far

12 Powells Road, Farleigh 4741

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Are you looking to break into the market without breaking the bank. Look no further. This older style high set home which has been terraced to the sloping block...

All the hard work is done

5 Rose Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $320,000

Positioned on a 607sqm level block with plenty of room for a shed or pool. 3 built-in bedrooms upstairs and extra living space downstairs plus new laundry...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!