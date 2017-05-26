Bicentennial Walkway soon to re-open

Works on the Bicentennial Walkway are underway with an expected finishing day of next Friday.

REGULAR users of the Bicentennial Walkway could soon be back to their usual route, with repairs to the cyclone damaged facility expected to be complete by next Friday.

The section between Sorrento and Coral Sea Resort suffered significant damage due to Cyclone Debbie, rendering it too dangerous to be utilised.

Whitsunday Regional Council's director of engineering services, Jason Raiteri, said there was a "hold up" on repairs when rocks above the board walk had to be removed.

"The rocks were a major fall hazard to the public and there was evidence of them having moved due to the wet weather," he said.

"Some rocks had moved quite a significant amount but they've now been removed."

Mr Raiteri said there was lots of structural damage to the footpath and decking and the section was "basically destroyed".

"It requires footing to be redone in some areas and new decking to be put in place in other areas," he said.

Although works were expected to be completed by next Friday, completion was dependent on the weather, Mr Raiteri said.

"(Whitsunday Regional Council) has been trying to refurbish (the walkway) as quickly as we can but there have been delays caused by weather and issues with fall hazards," he said.

"It's a few days worth of work but it could even be open before then."