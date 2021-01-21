President Biden invited to visit Queensland

THE red carpet will be rolled out on the Glitter Strip for new US President Joe Biden who has been invited to visit the state next year.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has written to Mr Biden asking him to come to the Gold Coast in May 2022 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

The 1942 naval battle was a crucial moment in the Australia/US alliance and its anniversary is marked in both countries.

The letter was sent on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to arrive at the White House in Washington DC just hours after the 78-year-old was sworn into office early Thursday morning.

Cr Tate said he was keen to make Mr Biden the first US President to visit the city.

"We do things a little differently here on the Gold Coast so I see no reason why Air Force One couldn't be touching down in May for this commemorative occasion," he said.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland



"Our city is the most welcoming destination I know so to see the newly-elected US President here, reflecting on the Battle of the Coral Sea 80 years ago, is entirely appropriate.

"A visit of this nature would showcase our city to the world and provide us with a further platform to promote the greatest place on earth.

"I say, let's roll out the red carpet and make it happen.''

The Battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942.

Mr Biden's predecessor, former president Donald Trump did not visit Australia during his four years in power, however he does have a Gold Coast connection - he once planned to build a new Trump Tower at Broadbeach.

The new president is yet to announce any overseas travel plans, instead planning to focus on the COVID-19 outbreak during the first months of his presidency.

Cr Tate congratulated Mr Biden on his victory at last year's presidential election and expressed his hopes of meeting him.

"Your experience, wisdom and the policy platforms you have laid out for the United States gives Australians great confidence that your administration will achieve much for the United States and the wider world," he said.

"As a former president of the Australia America Association, I have a great understanding and respect for the importance of our countries longstanding friendship, trade relations and military ties.

'I sincerely hope you are able to accept my offer."

Originally published as Biden's Air Force One 'should touch down on Coast'