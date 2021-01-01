Menu
Bieber ‘studying to be church minister’

by Lee Brown, New York Post
1st Jan 2021 4:18 PM

Justin Bieber is studying to become a minister - hoping to help lead Hillsong after the firing of his preacher pal Carl Lentz, according to a report.

"Justin doesn't plan to give up his music career, but he feels there's a bigger calling out there for him," a source told OK! magazine.

"He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year," the source insisted of the 26-year-old Holy singer.

The pop superstar has long praised Hillsong for saving him from his "dark" days of drugs, public meltdowns and arrests, becoming the church's most high-profile backer and also a member of the choir, the report noted.

The Biebs grew close to the megachurch's hipster pastor Lentz, finding him fame of his own - and now thinks he can help steer the church after Lentz's firing for "moral failures," after he admitted cheating on his wife.

"Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order," the source told OK!

"Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church," the source said.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Bieber 'studying to be church minister'

