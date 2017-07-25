22°
News

Big 4 Whitsunday making a big splash

Louise Shannon | 25th Jul 2017 12:54 PM
BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park.
BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE buzz and impending thrills surrounding the final stages of Big4 Adventure Whitsunday's brand new water park are rapidly reaching hair-raising heights.

More than 3000 comments expressing bucket loads of anticipation have inundated the holiday park's Facebook page over the past week.

Park Owner Greg McKinnon, who employs 36 people and loves creating a "wow" factor, said the 13 water slides would add to the existing two slides and pool area and would be ready to ride in the first week of August.

BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park.
BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park. Contributed

"The excitement is not only killing the locals, but the staff can't wait to get into it as well," he said.

"It's a waterslide bonanza. It's something the kids have never seen in this area."

BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park.
BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park. Contributed

The new slides, of varying speeds, heights and lengths, will make the fun park's water zone the largest waterslide playground in an Australian holiday park. The overall area of the park will be equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool and will include mini slides, tipping buckets, water features, a splash pool for toddlers and a total of 200 metres in waterslides.

Mr McKinnon said while adults and older children would be welcome on the slides, they would be mostly suitable for children aged from three to 12. Slides will be connected by bridges and the colours of the coral in the Great Barrier Reef have been used as inspiration during construction.

"The kids will never, ever be bored. And if the children are happy then it's good for the parents too. And you've got the beautiful Whitsundays as a backdrop," Mr McKinnon said.

Mr McKinnon said the new slides were part of a $2.5 million post-Cyclone Debbie project that also included general upgrades and new cabins.

"The biggest thing is that we're trying to add to our community in what we can offer," he said.

BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park.
BIG FUN: BIG 4 Adventure Whitsunday's new 'mega' water park. Contributed

Mr McKinnon said he aimed to employ additional local youth during the holiday season and wanted to ensure his business continued to contribute to the local economy; when the park is full, it accommodates 800 people "which creates a great income for the whole town including local businesses and restaurants".

Mr McKinnon, who's operated the multiple-award-winning park for 24 years, said the park was also a seasonal home to many regular holiday-makers and caravaners who had been coming from all around Australia for up to 20 years.

"They've watched each other's young kids grow and they feel welcome, they feel part of our family. They bring birthday presents, send Christmas cards, help rake and do the gardens," he said.

Mr McKinnon said his own parents who were in their 80s had made friends with many of the annual guests and "are like surrogate grandparents to some".

"It's a beautiful feel and it's part of the whole atmosphere. For some guests, it's like coming back to your other house," he said.

Mr McKinnon said the new water park would not be open for day trips, but would be available to anyone who had a booking for a camp site or any other accommodation.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  big 4 whitsunday adventure resort water park whitsunday

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Local champions deliver heart-warming gesture

Local champions deliver heart-warming gesture

The Volunteer Whitsundays group worked tirelessly to raise $24,627.20 for Whitsunday organisations.

Community rallies for disaster funds

COMMUNITY PROTEST: Bronwyn Taha leads a protest over Category D funding outside Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan's office last week.

Bronwyn Taha led a protest outside Jason Costigan's office.

Kate Jones to head the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night

Tourism Minister Kate Jones will open the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night.

The Whitsunday Tourism Awards will be opened by a special guest.

Safety at sea just got easier

PROUD MOMENT: Back: Mal Priday (VMR), Jason Costigan MP, Ron Petterson (WRC) Keith Williams, CEO VMR Queensland; Centre: David Paddon Rotary Whitsunday President, Linda Baxter Whitsunday Lions President, Adrian Bram (VMR), Jan Clifford (WRC), Roger Wodson, Tom Manning, Ray Lewis (VMR), Paul Darruzet, Luke McCaul (APM); Front: Norm Fraser, Norbert Gross, Alan Corney, Stuart Applegate, Geoff Fitzsimmons (VMR), alongside the new rescue boat Abell Point Marina VMR1.

The new Abell Point Marina VMR1 vessel will "save lives”.

Local Partners

Ocean Club now open at Abell Point Marina

MEMBERSHIP to the new Ocean Club at the Abell Point Marina offers everything the travelling yachtie may need.

Tycoon plans China-wide blitz if island plan gets go ahead

LINDEMAN ISLAND , GREAT BARRIER REEF RESORT & SPA , EIS MASTERPLAN CONCEPT

TYCOON plans a China-wide billboard blitz promoting Queensland

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

4.4 HECTARES CLOSE TO AIRLIE BEACH AND FUNNEL BAY

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive ... $469,000

This supersized block of land is located just a few minutes drive from Airlie Beach and is very close to exclusive Funnel Bay with its Million Dollar price tags. ...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Sold by Ray White

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold by Ray...

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Contemporary Family Residence On Two Stunning Acres

875 Gregory Cannon Valley Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 3 5 $750,000

Designed with family living in mind, this exquisite home is a perfect demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine quality workmanship with a...

Industrial property with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase this industrial zoned property in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!