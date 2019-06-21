BIG ANNIVERSARY: What Tobruk scuttling is delivering region

NEXT week marks 12 months since the scuttling of the Tobruk and it's a site proving popular with keen divers.

Owner of the Lady Musgrave/Tobruk Dive Experience Brett Lakey said since the diving began in February they've taken about 60 people to the site.

"Everyone we take out there is amazed by the amount of fish life and it's a common thing we hear," he said.

"The diver groups are in awe of such diversity and range of fish life on the wreck in such a short time."

Mr Lakey said the wreck was a draw card for many visitors.

"The vessel has a unique layout," he said.

"It's got the tank deck, it was an ex-landing barge and the entire deck clear to park tanks.

"They have that entire area accessible as a dive and you can swim literally from stern to stem straight through the entire ship up through the tank deck which makes it a unique dive.

"Also the location, it nestled pretty close to two world heritage listed areas being Fraser Island and the Great Barrier Reef."

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the Tobruk provided a good experience for divers.

"A year on from the scuttling of the Ex-HMAS Tobruk and we understand that the wreck is providing a good habitat for sea life," he said.

"I have seen images and videos of the dive site and although it is not what was promised, it is providing a good dive experience for more advanced divers."

Mr Bennett said it was good to see dives now being conducted after many delays getting the Tobruk ready.

"Our dive contractors have been brilliant, they have been able to work around the disappointing scuttling outcome to create an experience that is exciting, interesting and very unique for divers," he said.

"While visitation was steady to start with, due to the delays and subsequent bad weather once it opened, our operators are now reporting an increase in visitors over the last few months, something the region is definitely in need of following the recent report of a drop in international visitors.

"This dive site is immense, the sheer scale of the ship and its interesting past has seen divers from around the globe travel to our region to check it out, we hope for increases.

"I have no doubt that we will continue to see visitations grow and in turn local economic benefits.

"I am interested in the promised $1 million promotion funding utilisation, and the success of proposed campaigns."