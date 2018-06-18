Big, beachside family home

PACK up the extended family and look no further than this sprawling, eclectic beach house enviably located in the tightly-held enclave of Marcoola Beach.

Wake up and meander along the beach track to check the surf; pop into the local café for a morning coffee; or walk or cycle along the wide and lengthy coastal pathway nearby.

Just a few minutes away by car are the townships of Coolum and Peregian; the urban hub of Maroochydore; and the Sunshine Coast Airport which is currently undergoing an extensive redevelopment set to stimulate the local economy immensely.

The home is expansive and partially renovated with a fabulously sleek new kitchen including stainless steel appliances, a spectacular glass splashback and walk-in pantry.

Perfect for dual living arrangements, holiday letting, shared accommodation or extended family members, this home features kitchen facilities as well as spacious master bedrooms with adjoining ensuite bathrooms on both levels.

Relax in the fully-fenced back garden, cool off with friends and family in the sparkling in-ground swimming pool or enjoy alfresco dining in the paved barbecue area. A double garage with workbench and built-in laundry completes the package.

Properties with this much potential in a stunning beachside enclave rarely become available, so don't miss the chance to snap this one up before someone else beats you to it.

MARCOOLA

39 Boronia Cres

5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Family beach house with built-in office, remodelled kitchen, air-conditioning, fully fenced back yard, sparkling in-ground swimming pool

Price: Auction in rooms 6pm, Thursday, June 21, at Ramada Marcoola

Agent: Jay Pashley and Walter Johnson at North Shore Realty

Contact: 0407 119 355, 0488 989 363

Inspection: Wednesday 11-11.30am