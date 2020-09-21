‘Big boom’ coming for Emerald as work starts on new mine

EMERALD residents and business owners have much to look forward to with work starting on a new underground coal mine.

Sojitz Blue, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation, plans to restart the Gregory Crinum underground mine at Lilyvale by mid-next year.

The hard coking coal operation will employ up to 200 people and produce 1.4 million tonnes per year once fully ramped up.

This is on top of another 300 people employed at the Gregory open cut mine component of the operation, which restarted 12 months ago.

Sojitz purchased the mothballed Gregory Crinum from BMA in March 2019 for $100 million.

Sojitz Blue's Gregory Crinum operation. Picture: supplied

Sojitz Blue managing director Cameron Vorias said contractor Mastermyne would oversee operations and recruitment at the mine.

"The whole project is still subject to the coal market," Mr Vorias said.

"As we've seen with the coal market, it's been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have seen our markets in Japan, India, Korea and Taiwan being fairly impacted by the lower demand for steel."

But COVID-19 has not crushed the company's optimism about the project.

"We are working through the ventilation and the water management for the underground at the moment," Mr Vorias said.

"With the help of the Queensland Mine Rescue Service, we are putting the first men underground at the back end of September to analyse what the conditions are like underground at that stage.

"Most companies at the moment are backing a recovery of the coal market and a recovery of the steel market around the world."

Sojitz Blue managing director Cameron Vorias. Picture: supplied

Sojitz has been one of Emerald's major employers for the past 10 years through its Minerva Mine.

Mr Vorias expected this would continue for decades to come.

"I think Gregory Crinum is going to be a massive boost, to be quite honest," he said.

"It is going to create a lot of opportunities for the businesses in Emerald.

"Ninety per cent of our workforce across our three mines are all locals.

"We see a big boom coming for the Emerald community once these mines go into production."