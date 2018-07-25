Big Boys Toys Expo at Whitsunday Plaza

SMOOTH CRUISIN': You can displays like Peter Albrecht's 1974 Holden HQ Kingswood, who is pictured here at the Revvin the Reef car show last year.

SMOOTH CRUISIN': You can displays like Peter Albrecht's 1974 Holden HQ Kingswood, who is pictured here at the Revvin the Reef car show last year. Jacob Wilson

FOR fans of anything with wheels - whether it be a bike, car, or hot rod - the Big Boys Toys Expo next Saturday at Repco in Whitsunday Plaza is for you.

Community groups attending on the day to show off their 'big boy toys' include Whitsunday 4WD club, Mackay Extreme 4WD club, Proserpine Restorers Club, Whitsunday Cruisers, Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club and the Whitsunday Motorbike Riders Club.

Organiser, Airlie Beach Repco's Joe Little said the day aimed to bring local clubs together in a fun atmosphere.

"It's a day where you get to walk around and see things you don't normally get to see up close,” he said.

"We are hoping to have over 50 cars and bikes for people to look at.

"We support these clubs all year round and we thought it would be good to get them together and put their clubs out there.

Some of the "special toys” on show will be drag cars, Formula 1 type open wheel race cars, super street cars, super motard bikes, four-wheel drive competition trucks and extreme four-wheel drives.

There will also be cold drinks available and a sausage sizzle run by one of the clubs.

Whitsunday Plaza centre manager Cathy Sullivan said it was going to be a loud weekend.

"We're looking forward to the community coming together for the event and supporting the local groups,” she said.

"A sausage sizzle will help customers refuel and we've got plenty of parking for anyone who is planning to come down (to Whitsunday Plaza) and have a look.”

Club Show

-WHAT: Big Boys Toys Expo 2018

-WHEN: Saturday, July 28, 9am-2pm

-WHERE: Repco, Whitsunday Plaza

-COST: Free