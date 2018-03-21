Big heart of the Reef, rallies for Leukaemia Foundation

Sandy Kennedy mid shaving her head for a good cause at The Reef Gateway's St Patrick's Day celebrations on Saturday.

CANNONVALE local Sandy Kennedy had her head shaved on Saturday, raising almost $9000 for the Leukaemia foundation.

Ms Kennedy a cleaner/bar attendant at the Reef Gateway joked about shaving her head due to the Whitsunday heat -and before she knew it owner of the hotel Bonnie Mcfie had registered her online.

Four weeks later, Ms Kennedy found herself in the Reef Gateway Carpark at the St payrtrick's day event, having her head shaved in the name of charity.

"My hair will grow back, but someone going through chemo's hair can take months,even years; or may never grow back on top of everything else,” she said.

Individually,Ms Kennedy raised $4466 dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation which The Reef Gateway matched, with a grand total of $8932.

Cancer has affected Ms Kennedy's family and friends which prompted her to take the plunge.

"I plan on doing it next year, bigger and better”, she said.