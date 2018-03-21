Menu
Login
News

Big heart of the Reef, rallies for Leukaemia Foundation

Sandy Kennedy mid shaving her head for a good cause at The Reef Gateway's St Patrick's Day celebrations on Saturday.
Sandy Kennedy mid shaving her head for a good cause at The Reef Gateway's St Patrick's Day celebrations on Saturday.
tamera francis
by

CANNONVALE local Sandy Kennedy had her head shaved on Saturday, raising almost $9000 for the Leukaemia foundation.

Ms Kennedy a cleaner/bar attendant at the Reef Gateway joked about shaving her head due to the Whitsunday heat -and before she knew it owner of the hotel Bonnie Mcfie had registered her online.

Four weeks later, Ms Kennedy found herself in the Reef Gateway Carpark at the St payrtrick's day event, having her head shaved in the name of charity.

"My hair will grow back, but someone going through chemo's hair can take months,even years; or may never grow back on top of everything else,” she said.

Individually,Ms Kennedy raised $4466 dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation which The Reef Gateway matched, with a grand total of $8932.

Cancer has affected Ms Kennedy's family and friends which prompted her to take the plunge.

"I plan on doing it next year, bigger and better”, she said.

Topics:  airlie beach be brave and shave cannonvale leukaemia foundation reef gateway hotel whitsundays world's greatest shave

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
CHOPPER TRAGEDY: Police return to mainland with bodies

CHOPPER TRAGEDY: Police return to mainland with bodies

Whitsunday Water Police have returned to Airlie Beach with the bodies of the man and woman who died in a horrific helicopter crash in the Whitsundays.

Seminar a real 'life changing' experience

Internationally acclaimed speaker Terry Hawkins will host a Sunset Seminar at Lure on Saturday.

Seminar a real 'life changing' experience.

Council pushing for 24-hour fire station

A house fire at Waite Creek Court last month has spurred a push for quicker fire response times.

Council pushing for 24-hour fire station.

New location for loved locals

WE ARE HERE: The team at Goodness Gracious celebrating their new location.

Goodness Gracious Health Food shop has a brand new location

Local Partners