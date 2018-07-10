Big lesson learned for little Lani

BIG HEART: John Matheson with Lani Scarborough who found his wallet in Cannonvale last Wednesday.

IT WAS the start of a big act of kindness from a little, loveable girl when Lani Scarborough found a wallet on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale last Wednesday.

Lani and her family live on a boat outside of Abell Point Marina, but happened to be in Cannonvale when Lani and her mother, Diana Scarborough found the wallet.

The wallet belonged to Proserpine man, John Matheson, but there were no contact details that could lead Ms Scarborough and Lani to him.

Ms Scarborough said she tried to find Mr Matheson on Facebook, but when attempts to locate him personally failed, she posted in several Whitsunday Facebook pages.

"It was just a fluke that we found him in the end,” Ms Scarborough said. "We knew we would find him eventually.

"(Lani) was so excited. She kept asking 'can I just hold it for a while?'.”

Ms Scarborough drove to the Whitsunday Police Station to hand in the wallet and said that Lani couldn't get there quick enough.

"She nearly broke her legs getting out of the car to run and press the buzzer and tell the lady as she handed it that she found this wallet and it belonged to John,” Ms Scarborough said,

Mr Matheson was on his way to cancel the cards in his wallet when he was contacted by someone who had seen Ms Scarborough's Facebook post on the Whitsunday Buy, Swap and Sell page.

He arranged to meet Ms Scarborough and Lani the next day so Lani could return his wallet herself.

"It just worked out perfectly,” Mr Matheson said. "It's amazing to see the power of social media.”

Ms Scarborough said this little incident has taught Lani a lesson that she will remember for life.

"Now she realises that if you find something and give it back to someone and it's someone you don't even know, it's part of their life.”