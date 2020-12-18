‘Big mess’: Tiffiny Hall hospitalised

Tiffiny Hall has been hospitalised after undergoing surgery on her wrist to fix a ligament that had become "severed" in a "big mess" she had ignored for months.

The celebrity personal trainer shared the news with her fans from her hospital bed, joking in an Instagram story video that she was now "sporting a new accessory" thanks to the cast.

Tiff underwent a scapula lunate ligament reconstruction of her wrist after having discomfort in the area for "many months" before finally seeing a doctor.

"When I saw him I said 'I think it's just parents' wrist. My son has my husband's long legs and gets heavier by the day'," she told news.com.au.

Tiffany Hall has been hospitalised after getting a wrist reconstruction. Picture: Instagram.

"He said no, it was an old injury that had never been properly addressed. He asked if I had done anything unusual over time?

"I said no, just normal Gladiator's stuff and some crazy lifting as a trainer on The Biggest Loser."

Tests revealed Tiff's wrist was in fact badly damaged and would need surgery.

"I had a ligament that was severed and bones that had moved around in my hand from front to back, and it was a big mess," she said in an Instagram story video.

The personal trainer had been experiencing pain in her wrists for months. Picture: Instagram.

Despite the seriousness of the injury Tiff said she hadn't been in major pain, putting it down to the fact that her exercise program didn't aggravate the issue.

"The funny thing was I just wasn't in pain because I was doing TIFFXO still and TIFFXO is so low impact … I just didn't even think about it," she said.

Tiff said her followers who were mums probably "can relate" to her ignoring the issue for months.

Tiff is now on the mend and recovering in hospital. Picture: Instagram.

She is now on the mend, with her recovery helped by a special gift from her husband, radio personality Ed Kavalee.

"My husband brought me a TIFFXO bliss ball which was almost as good as flowers," she told news.com.au.

"I'm sore now but resting up over Christmas and so appreciative of the support from my beautiful TIFFXO community. I think as mums we put ourselves last.

"If I had my time again I would have investigated sooner, as I first noticed the pain lifting my son Arnold every day."

Tiff Hall rose to fame as Angel on the rebooted version of popular TV show Gladiators in 2008 before going on to appear as a coach on The Biggest Loser from 2011.

Today runs her own healthy eating and exercise program TIFFXO and has more than 220,000 followers on Instagram, where she has been praised for sharing realistic images of her fitness journey.

