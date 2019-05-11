Big morning for a cause

Deanna Tinirau gets ready to chop off Crystal Maaka's hair as part of their Biggest Morning Tea event on Monday.

Deanna Tinirau gets ready to chop off Crystal Maaka's hair as part of their Biggest Morning Tea event on Monday. Jordan Gilliland

IF residents need a morning that's fun, social and will give back to charity they need not look further than Bowen's Biggest Morning Tea.

The event, which is being held on Monday, May 13, is being facilitated with the help of the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre and will be a fun morning for everyone involved, the community organisation says.

It will kick off from 9.30am and will see all money raised be donated to the Cancer Council.

"It'll be a really great morning,” Bowen Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Deanna Tinirau said.

"We've got heaps going on to keep everyone entertained all morning.

"We've got a lucky door prize, we've got quizzes to keep people on their toes and talking and we've also got live entertainment too.

"Best of all, all funds raised are going back into the Cancer Council.”

The event is in its fifth year run by the Neighbourhood Centre and Ms Tinirau said it is getting better every year.

"The Country Women's Association has been kind enough to lend us their hall, and with them partnering up with us it'll be a great event,” Ms Tinirau said.

Island River Acoustic will be bringing a Polynesian style of music to the event as well, keeping guests entertained with their unique style.

It's not all fun and games for everyone however, with the reason behind the cause very strong for one attendee.

Crystal Maaka will be shaving her head at the event, raising funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Ms Maaka, who has waist long hair, says that although it's daunting to be cutting off her hair, she knows it's for a good cause.

"I've had family members affected so I think it's important to raise these funds, and spread even more awareness,” Ms Maaka said.

"Plus it's just another reason for people to come along! We will make it as fun as possible.”

Tickets to the event are just $5 and are available at the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre office reception until sold out.