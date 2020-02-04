Big names to rock The Pub

The hits of Lady Gaga and Pink will be front and centre at The Pub, Airlie Beach, on the Weekend of February 22 and 23.

THREE of the biggest names in entertainment will be saluted when the ‘Queens of Pop, Rock and Soul’ perform at The Pub.

Over two huge days, on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, the hits of Pink, Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin will ring out, in one of the hottest tribute shows currently doing the rounds in Australia.

On Saturday, February 22, The Australian Pink Show will take the stage.

With countless Top 10 singles, sold-out tours and record-breaking attendances, P!NK is certainly at the peak of her career.

The three-hour Australian Pink Show includes plenty of costume changes and contains all the chart-topping hits including “Sober”, “Funhouse”, “U + Ur Hand”, “Just Like A Pill”, “Who Knew”, “Leave Me Alone I’m Lonely” and “Get This Party Started”.

Billed as Australia’s best and most spectacular “ultimate” show, it pulls no punches.

This will be followed, on Sunday, February 23, by The Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin Tribute Show.

Three solid hours of pop and soul will be on offer for afternoon revellers, from 2pm to 5pm, as the girls belt out all the hits over the decades.

Best of all, Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin will make a special guest appearance at the end of the Australian Pink Show, and Pink will make a special appearance at the Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin show.

“It will be the Pink Show and then, at the end, Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin will get up and do a couple of songs with Pink,” the Airlie Beach Hotel’s Mark Wilkins said.

“And then on Sunday, Pink will get up and sing with Aretha and Lady Gaga. It will be a full weekend with all the girls performing.

“People are going to get an amazing show, whichever day they turn up. It’s going to be a full-on weekend of entertainment.”

The free shows will be on from 2pm to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

“All our tribute shows are afternoon shows,” Mr Wilkins said.

“A day show is easier for everyone to attend – it’s a better time for families and older people who might not come in the evening.

“Why not enjoy the day, with the beautiful views of the ocean, which you can’t see at night. It’s a nice time to be entertained, and you can have a big day and still get to bed not too late!”