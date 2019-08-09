Big numbers expected at popular Mackay fair

The Northside Community Fair is expected to attract hundreds. (Pictured: Lucas Rivera)

LOOKING for something fun to do?

The Northside Community Fair is a must-attend event for families.

Organised by the Northside Uniting Church for the past 10 years, the fair attracts hundreds of people from across the region for a morning of activities, food and entertainment.

Fair committee member Helen Fulton said she was excited for Saturday's festivities and was expecting a big crowd.

"It's a great family event where the church reaches out to the community,” she said.

"There will be plenty of stalls and fun things for the kids to do so it would be a perfect day out for the whole family.”

Face painting, balloon twisting, stalls, vintage cars and a full program of entertainment awaits you at the community fair.

Andrew Sentene will perform, followed by the Mackay City Strings and the Mackay Pipe Band.

Ms Fulton said the special guests at the event would be a real treat for the kids.

"The St Johns Ambulance will attend this year and there will be some First Aid demonstrations,” she said.

"The guys from RACQ CQ Rescue will also be coming which should be exciting for the kids.”

The Northside Community Fair will be held at the Northside Uniting Church on Bedford Road in Andergrove from 9am to 1pm, Saturday, August 10.

The event is free but all activities will incur a small fee.