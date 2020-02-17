Big plans ahead for Prossie State School’s leaders

THE new student leaders at Proserpine State School are ready to continue the legacy of learning together after being officially inducted on Friday.

More than 50 students received their badges in front of their peers and family in a ceremony led by school captains Madyson Morris and Wiremu Tairaki.

Wiremu said he wanted to be a school captain for several years and looked forward to helping others in the school community.

“I thought I would make a really good leader,” he said.

“A good school leader is someone who has a positive attitude and shares things with their peers.”

Madyson also wanted to be a school leader since starting at Proserpine State School seven years ago and hoped that she would have the opportunity to make the school as inclusive as possible for those who were struggling.

“I want to start some lunchtime activities to do with kids who feel left out,” she said.

“If their friends are hanging out with some other people and they don’t want to play with them, maybe they can join other people and play.”

Vice principal Shiralee Blair, Proserpine State School Adpot-A-Cop Steve Ringelstein, Danni Muller, Madyson Morris, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Wiremu Tairaki, Jarrah Mau, Principal Rob Templeton and vice principal Linda Sippel

The school vice-captains Danni Muller and Jarrah Mau also had big plans for their year as leaders.

Jarrah hoped he could start up a recycling arts club that would make use of materials that would have otherwise been thrown out.

“There could be a special bin that you can put (recycling) in and then there’s an arts club that make stuff out of it,” he said.

Danni said the school was already “pretty great as it is” and hoped that her role as leader would see her keep everyone happy and excited to come to class.

“I’m hoping that every kid will want to come to school every day and enjoy their day so they don’t go home feeling sad,” she said.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan addressed the assembly and gave some advice to the 2020 leaders as well as those who missed out this year.

“If your leaders are fair dinkum and they’re serious, they’ll show passion, humility, courage, determination and a whole lot more,” he said.

“It is important to listen to your peers, and sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions and stick to what you believe in.

“And for those boys and girls who might have missed out and may be a bit upset, don’t worry because there will be other opportunities in your life in high school, at TAFE or university and in your chosen career or trade.”

Other leaders at Proserpine State High School included:

COOK HOUSE CAPTAINS: Lillian Kelly and Benjamin O’Neill

COOK VICE CAPTAIN: Abbey Benson

FLINDERS HOUSE CAPTAINS: Dash Turner and David Teale

FLINDERS VICE CAPTAINS: Maddi Raymant and Amber Standerwick

KENNEDY HOUSE CAPTAINS: Chloe Good and Miley Thomson

KENNEDY VICE CAPTAIN: Charlie Armitage

OXLEY HOUSE CAPTAINS: Charlotte Lee and Jordyn Mau

OXLEY VICE CAPTAINS: Freddie Radford and Aisling Barrett

CHOIR LEADERS: Sarah Smith, Amber Standerwick and Alexandra Watts

BAND CAPTAINS: Alexis Cleary, Madyson Morris and Danni Muller

INDIGENOUS STUDENT LEADERS: Miley Thomson and Jordyn Mackay

REEF GUARDIAN LEADER: Samuel Martin