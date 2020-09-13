Big plans for development on Bowen foreshore

The Bowen master plan came before council again this week. Photo: File

BOWEN residents will soon get a second chance to have their say on the town’s master plan, with the opportunity for new restaurants, cafes, offices and marine facilities on the table.

While the map of the area itself hasn’t changed, small changes to the Bowen master plan were presented to the council this week.

The changes were minor adjustments prompted by the Planning Scheme and unanimously approved by the council.

The council’s development services director Neil McGaffin said it would “maximise the exposure to the coast and the water” and provide “much-needed investment in the area”.

Under the plans, the foreshore area has been divided into three distinct precincts.

The first precinct involves the development of Bowen Foreshore and Starboard Dve with a mix of areas for business, entertainment and accommodation.

Development will encourage pedestrian and cycle movement around the precinct and could include multistorey accommodation as well as shops, restaurants and cafes.

The second precinct is on Henry Darwen Dr and could include a mix of low intensity, marine-oriented business activity, service industry, educational establishment, port services, offices and accommodation.

Accommodation developments would maximise views of McCanes Bay and the plans include semi-public and public spaces on the waterfront.

The third precinct is the waterfront and marine industry zone with plans to develop the area into an industry hub.

The foreshore area would also be used for the Whitsunday Marine Centre of Excellence, a world class superyacht facility that could provide more than 1000 jobs and pour thousands of dollars into the economy.

Mr McGaffin said the master plan represented areas where there would be good investment opportunities in Bowen.

“Without this, people would be saying ‘what does the council want to happen or what’s the vision for Bowen?’” he said.

“Bowen’s got some terrific opportunities and we would encourage people to look at the master plan and the vision and if they agree with it, then they know that the council is supportive of it and it’s a really good place to start discussions.

“The whole idea is trying to encourage development and jobs in Bowen.”

The minor changes will be put on public notification.

Updated Proserpine, Collinsville and Airlie Beach master plans will be brought before the council in the coming weeks.