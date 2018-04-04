Big plans for disc golf course in Cannonvale

Disc golf player Paul Russel is drumming up support for a course in Cannonvale.

Disc golf player Paul Russel is drumming up support for a course in Cannonvale. Peter Carruthers

THE Whitsundays has a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association and he wants to create a course in Cannonvale.

This week Paul Russell confirmed, post Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Regional Council was also interested in developing a nine hole course in the Cannonvale Beach Foreshore Reserve.

So what is disc golf?

A hugely popular sport in America and growing here in Australia the sport is similar to regular golf but a frisbee is used instead of a ball and instead of a hole the disc is thrown toward a vertical pole and caught by hanging chains.

Paul Russell takes a shot at the hole set up in Lions Park in the Cannonvale Beach Foreshore reserve. Peter Carruthers

Russell said with the volume of international visitors and interest from the national body, there had never been a better time to lay out a course in Cannonvale's Lions Park.

In the immediate wake of Cyclone Debbie Russell said council had put sport and recreation on the back-burner but now one year on things were different.

"I have already created a course through this park and marked out four holes,” he said.

The CEO of Disc Golf Queensland has also contacted Russell in regard to including the Whitsundays on a disc golf tour of the state.

"It's an international sport. At any given day in Airlie there will be 10 or 15 people who play disc golf. It's huge in the US, its huge in Europe,” Russell said.

Professional Disc Golf Association member Paul Russell in action in Cannonvale on Sunday. Peter Carruthers

"If backpacker knew there was a disc golf course here there would guaranteed people down here playing.

Similar to the Field of Dreams mantra Russell said "if you build it they will come”.

A limited outlay of $1000 would buy nine baskets.

"You don't need massive infrastructure or concrete slabs. You really only need nine baskets and mowed area for a tee line.

To get in touch with Paul who has free starter packs available to use call 0488 089 033.