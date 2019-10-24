‘One move and you’re screwed’: Tiny bikini's huge problem

The Pretty Little Thing bikini that had people scratching their heads.

With the underboob trend taking over and swimwear more and more high cut, it didn't seem possible for bikinis to get any skimpier.

But online retailer Pretty Little Thing has risen to the challenge, releasing a pink bikini so revealing it's got shoppers scratching their head over whether it could even be worn for swimming.

For $55 you can purchase the brand's rose tan velvet bikini that has a tiny G-string with adjustable toggles for its string side straps.

The top is equally skimpy, showing off plenty of sideboob and also featuring the same adjustable string toggle.

Pretty Little Thing shared the revealing look on its Instagram, and while many loved the colour, others were asking a much more important question: How the hell does it stay in place when you're swimming?

"One move and you're screwed," one person commented, while another added: "How tf do you swim in that."

Another person tagged their friend and joked: "Imagine trying to actually swim in this, ffs."

One shopper quipped that it was so small they could "floss my teeth" with the skimpy swimwear design.

"I think she got a size too small," one person commented alongside a laughing emoji, while another added: "Why are too-small bikini tops a new trend?"

The tiny swimwear trend was kicked off by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, whose fashion line Inamorata is famous for its skimpy swimwear designers.

Earlier this year a V-string bikini bottom from Australian brand Beginning Boutique went viral for all the wrong reasons when it was mocked for not having nearly enough fabric to cover a woman's private parts.

Beginning Boutique’s bikini was roasted by shoppers earlier this year. Picture: Beginning Boutique

A Facebook post advertising the bikini bottoms, which cost $39.95, racked up more than 150,000 comments likening them to "fanny floss".

Elsewhere, Australian Instagram star Tammy Hembrow has well and truly embraced the underboob trend, which has moved from just swimwear and now includes clothing and lingerie.

For those looking to try the underboob trend, several online retailers have got you covered - well, sort of.

ASOS is selling a white cropped singlet suitable "for that holiday you haven't booked yet" for $20, while Pretty Little Thing has a slightly cheaper, albeit with less fabric, black crop top for $18.