Big push behind Coles Little Shop

MINATURE grocery collectables will be available at almost twice as many stores as Coles unveils Little Shop 2 from today.

The tiny items took Australians by storm last year and many avid fans will be rushing to the supermarket to begin furiously collecting this year's set.

For the first the availability of Little Shop items has been extended - Coles spokeswoman Martine Alpins said it will not only include rolling them out in 825 Coles supermarkets but also an additional 714 Coles Express outlets.

"This year we have made it easier for customers to complete their collections," she said.

Rian Pearson, 5, pictured collecting Little Shop range is excited about the second collection arriving in Coles stores. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

"For the first time Little Shop minis will be available at Coles Express so customers will receive a free mini with every $30 they spend on fuel and convenience purchases."

Little Shop 2 includes 30 mini collectables and one of the most popular items - Vegemite - has made a return due to popular demand.

Other products to feature in this collection including Arnott's original barbecue shapes, Heinz baked beans, Tip Top bread and Campbell's tomato soup.

Mother-of-two Isabella Roy, 25, said her five-year-old son Rian gathered the first Little Shop collection last year and cannot wait to nab the second set.

The second collection of Coles Little Shop mini collectables will be available from today. Picture: Getty Images for Coles

She said her household spends between $150 and $200 a week on groceries so would quickly accumulate the minis.

"We had everyone in the family collecting for Rian which helped him get the set last year," Ms Roy said.

"I'm going to go straight to the shops after school drop off (on Wednesday) and buy the collector case because they sold out last year.

"We will then do most of our grocery shopping at Coles to make sure we get enough and then we can swap them if we need to."

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth