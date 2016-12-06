30°
News

BIG READ: Mackay will be Adani 'operational hub'

Emily Smith
| 5th Dec 2016 10:39 PM Updated: 6th Dec 2016 6:17 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHORTLY after Adani Group chairman Gautum Adani arrives at Townsville Airport Tuesday morning, the only airport in the region large enough to park his private jet, he's expected to announce Mackay as the Carmichael coal project's "operational hub".

By midday, he will have journeyed south to Abbot Point, and announced a rail construction and operational services hub will be built near Bowen, tipped to create more than 100 indirect jobs.

The breakdown

  • Townsville will secure regional headquarters
  • Mackay will be named "maintenance hub"
  • Bowen will secure a "rail construction and operational services hub"
  • Clermont, Emerald, Moranbah and Mackay likely to be named "procurement hubs"
  • Komatsu rumoured to secure "a major contract"
  • Townsville and Rockhampton are tipped to be FIFO hubs

Despite the effort that's gone into pitching the Mackay region as the prime location for the Adani regional administrative headquarters, which Townsville will be named as, leaders like Resource Industry Network chairman Tony Caruso have hailed this "a good result".

Particularly as further big announcements are expected to be made during the day.

"The office is not the prize. The prize is where the work will be done," Mr Caruso said.

"Operational service work is the most valuable piece of this."

>> KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST ON THE ADANI CARMICHAEL COAL MINE PROJECT

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson agreed, stating he "thinks it is better" to have Adani's maintenance work over its administrative centre.

"(Townsville securing the headquarters) is fine. I've got no problems with that," Cr Williamson said.

"The major thrust in supporting the Adani project will come from Mackay being the operational hub."

Groundwork was laid in establishing Mackay as the mining project's key operational hub earlier this year, when Downer EDI was named as its primary contractor.

Its only regional maintenance hub is in Mackay, which could put the region in prime position once the mine becomes operational and 900-1000 jobs are advertised.

While Mirani MP Jim Pearce called the "operational hub" designation "good news but common sense" given Paget's experience servicing the Bowen Basin, details about what the title will entail have not yet been made clear.

However, Cr Williamson believes an office "would absolutely" be built at Mackay to oversee the maintenance operations. He also believes Mackay would be looked to, ahead of other regions, for METS sector work.

The Port of Mackay will also be looked upon as a "vital link" for Adani, particularly if Mackay-based machinery company Komatsu wins a major supply contract, as has been rumoured.

Clermont, Emerald, Moranbah and Mackay are expected to be announced as "procurement hubs", the places Adani will look to follow through on a commitment to source all materials locally, unless it has no other option.

The rail construction and operational services hub will come as a significant boon for Bowen, given its fall in industry and rising unemployment rate.

>> Make sure you get the latest news on this topic

The hub will contribute to the $2b construction of 310km of rail line, stretching from the mine to Abbot Point port, a project brought one step closer last week after passing a key hurdle to acquire funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

The facility would provide a concessional loan for up to 50% of the cost.

While the contract for line construction has not yet been awarded, Mr Caruso believes it will likely go to a specialist rail company.

However, he added there could be flow-on opportunities for local subcontractors.

Once Adani moves through pending court cases and secures a water licence from the State Government, the next stage would be gearing up for "pre-construction phase", tipped to create about 500 jobs.

State Government approval for the final part of the project, a 31.5km stretch of rail line and a 300-bed temporary workers camp, came through Monday.

The advantage in having the Downer headquarters

TOWNSVILLE might have Adani's regional headquarters, but the contractor set to offer 900-1000 jobs once the Carmichael coal mine is operational has its only regional maintenance hub at Mackay.

That could have the city well-positioned to secure what Resource Industry Network chairman Tony Caruso described as "the real prize" - the place where the "work will be done".

Earlier this year, Downer EDI was announced as the project's primary contractor.

The scope of works includes managing mining operations, loading and hauling of coal, and drilling and blasting; effectively running the Carmichael mine operation.

The company's only regional maintenance facility in the state is in Mackay, which is sure to provide advantages for the region when 900-1000 jobs are advertised, for the mine site operation.

Downer Mining East chief operating officer Kurt Baumgart said it could also lead to more jobs at its Mackay base.

The decision on whether Rockhampton, Mackay or Townsville, or a combination of all three, would be chosen as the project's FIFO hub would be made by Downer and Adani together.

While he said it was likely more than one regional FIFO hub would be selected, he said this wouldn't be decided until the middle of next year.

How did the pollies react to the news?

George Christensen (via Facebook): "Mackay and Bowen have scored the "meaty" part of the Adani Carmichael coal project..."

Michelle Landry (via office press statement): "...Labor's State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne should take the blame for Central Queensland missing out on hosting Adani's regional headquarters. Rockhampton has missed out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because Bill Byrne failed to pull his weight. Bill Byrne in effect pulled Rockhampton out of the race...."

Jason Costigan (via Facebook): "Seriously, after the Premier came to Mackay back in early April with Adani's most senior executive in the country, this is a huge kick in the guts for Mackay..."

Julieanne Gilbert and Jim Pearce (via a joint office press statement): "Our region has suffered with the mining downturn.  Carmichael Coal is an opportunity for our region to be part of the project as an employee or a supplier," Ms Gilbert and Mr Pearce said. "We want to work with Adani and local businesses to maximise their role in this $21.7 billion project."

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  adani carmichael coal mine downer editors picks headquarters mackay resource industry network

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
BIG READ: Mackay will be Adani 'operational hub'

BIG READ: Mackay will be Adani 'operational hub'

Explained: The breakdown in Adani work, jobs

Carols by the Beach delights crowds at Airlie Beach

Harrison Lovekin of the Cannonvale State School prepares to take the stage at Carols by the Beach.

Carols a huge success at Airlie Beach.

Police catch Airlie's 'E' on a runner with man

The E from the Welcome to Airlie Beach sign was stolen.

Police have arrested the man caught with Airlie's missing 'E'

Decorating the spirit of deserving local families

JOY: Executive officer at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods is ready to spread the Christmas cheer.

A kind gesture will make a difference to families this Christmas.

Local Partners

ADANI JOBS: Premier guarantees no 457 workers

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says Indian mining company Adani has guaranteed its coal will be mined in Queensland, by Queenslanders.

Protesters rain on Adani's parade

ANGRY: Protesters gathered in Townsville to voice opposition to the Carmichael Mine.

Carmichael mine approval didn't stop protesters from having a say.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

POP star Liam Payne's Facebook page has been hacked with pornographic photographs.

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Eaglemount Heights - Stylish Home - Good Address!!

12 Bankswood Street, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 3 $475,000 Neg

Located in a popular street of Eaglemont Heights this lowset Brick Veneer Residence has all the bases covered for the comforts of the modern family. Situated on a...

A Little Different!!!

20 Toorak St, Glenella 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Enjoying a private, tucked away position in ever popular Glenella, this contemporary home is ideally located and is minutes to schools, shopping and Mackay's...

Bright - Airy - Open and Affordable

14 Spinks Court, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 $320,000...

Abundant natural light, clean white tiles, accentuate the open plan spaces of this four bedroom home on a 774m2 fenced block in a quiet cul-de-sac in Eimeo. The...

The Good Life

1 Anzac Avenue, Marian 4753

House 3 2 6 $680,000

This timeless property offers a rare opportunity to enter the acerage market with a 4.5 acre level block. Features include: - 3 x built-in bedrooms, main with...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

Mount Pleasant Suprise

5 Ross Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 2 $450,000 neg

Discover this three bedroom home with large open living areas, high ceilings and on a level 807m2 high and dry block in Mount Pleasant. Featuring three roomy...

Look for the Big Blue Joint on Harbour Road !

15A Harbour Road, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 $330,000

Massive home on a massive allotment ( 916 sq m ) situated close to all amenities. Generous 2 Storey Home that will appeal to a multitude of buyers including a...

Escape to Total Privacy.....Top Shed!

85 Coleshill Drive, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $265,000

This picturesque 2.3 acre block is positioned high in Alligator Creek with stunning rural views in all directions. A knockout shed is already constructed with a...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $415,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Rural Residential - Private and Picturesque

51 Carlton Road, Sarina 4737

House 3 2 4 Reduced...

This rural residential gem is located north of Sarina with access off the Bruce Highway and road frontage to the bitumen sealed Carlton Road. The property has...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!