Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

Rivers/ creeks

THE coastal small rivers have been firing with great numbers of mangrove jack and mud crabs running after the rain.

The mangrove jack are best caught on half pilchards and mullet fillets on the rising tide fished close to the snags.

Mud crabs have been best in the mouths of the creeks as they are on the move with all the fresh water pushing them out of the creeks.

Barramundi have also been getting caught in good numbers around the mouths of the small coastal creeks using live baits and shallow running lures.

Proserpine River is fishing well around the mouth and the Kelsey Creek break through with reports of a few barramundi being caught on live baits and plenty of mud crabs being caught in the river at the moment.

The flood plains have been producing a lot of barramundi and with more rain on the way should last a fair bit longer.

Rockwalls

SHUTE Harbour wharf has had some herring back around the wharf which has turned the fishing on a bit with reports of a couple of coral trout being caught and plenty of queenfish and trevally.

The squid have been a bit patchy and should only get better now the bait fish are coming back.

The rock walls are still producing barramundi, mainly for the anglers fishing with live baits and a couple getting caught flicking soft plastics.

Islands

THE anglers who have braved the weather have been getting rewarded with great size coral trout and sweetlip on the bite around Double Cone Island, Daydream Island and South Molle.

The deeper water has had nannygai being caught with jewfish down around Long Island Sound and off the top of North Molle. Due to the weather not too many people have been out to report more.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

A CONTINUATION of wet and windy days has hampered most anglers' efforts to get out on the water and those that have made it out have had to work for their dinner.

The shallower close to home reefs and rubble patches are proving to be the most reliable areas to fish with sweetlip, medium sized trout and the odd fingermark being the best targets at the moment.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing