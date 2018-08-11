Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

This is six-year-old Hunter Von holidaying from Melbourne, with a very nice coral trout.

Islands

THE Islands have still been fishing well for pelagics with anglers reporting great numbers of Spanish mackerel being caught.

Double Cones Island has been a good choice with plenty of anglers trolling garfish and ribbonfish catching some great size mackerel.

A few anglers have reported good numbers of big Spanish mackerel around the front of Shute Harbour around the beak with most of the fish caught being over 20kg mark.

Dolphin Point off Hayman Island has also had some good reports of mackerel being trolled and jigged on the rising tide.

Les Cranston with a beautiful yellow fin tuna landed in the Whitsundays last week.

Mackerel Bay and Double Rock have produced some nice mackerel on the troll and jig but from reports the sharks have been taking their fair share of hooked up mackerel.

Jewfish have been caught out wide of Hayman Island by anglers chasing large mouth nannaigai.

Coral trout have been biting well for a few anglers but most anglers reporting only catching a couple of coral trout.

Reports are starting to come in that the tuna have been out there but still are a bit patchy with a couple of anglers catching some mack tuna.

Rockwalls

THE front of Abell Point Marina near the Coral Sea Resort is still the best place to try and catch a fish off the rocks with reports of spotted mackerel, ribbonfish and trevally being caught.

Anglers flicking prawns out have been reporting big golden trevally still around the area.

Three-year-old Max Carruthers (with a bit of help) with a nice grassy landed of Grimstone Point on Saturday.

One angler reported hooking a big barramundi of the whisper bay rock wall but was unable to land such a big fish on light line but was lucky enough to get a couple of nice size fingermark fishing live herring on the run in tide,

Port of Airlie rockwall has had some blue salmon and mangrove jack being caught, fishing around the low tide with live herring and half pilchards being the bait of choice in the early morning and late afternoon.

Rivers/Creeks

THE local creeks have fired up a bit with the good weather with some barramundi showing up around the mouths of the small coastal creeks around Airlie Beach.

Flathead are also showing up and have been really good size for the anglers live baiting the mouths of the creeks on the run in tide and the first of the run out tide.

SWEET STRIPEY: Reef Underwood with his biggest stripey to date which was landed on his old man's boat Reel Addiction. Mick Underwood

Proserpine River has had a run of good size winter mud crabs with anglers reporting a good amount of crabs being caught.

Salmon and grunter have been biting well around the rock bar/mussel bed just up creek from the boat ramp.

Grant Spees Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

BIG speedy Spanish mackerel have been at the top of the target list for most anglers and there have been plenty coming in from the outer islands.

Slow trolling wolf herring has been the most reliable ploy to get a maccy or two.

Jason Dalby caught a nice Spanish mackerel on the weekend out at the reef.

The deeper reef and rubble patches have been poking along nicely as well with grunter and jewfish dominating catches.

The inshore reefs haven't been working that well so, as long as the weather stays calm, get out wide and target the offerings out there.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing