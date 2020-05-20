Big threats identified for tiny pollinators

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today’s celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease.

FARMERS are all abuzz about some of the smallest workers in agriculture.

"Pests and diseases of bees not only have the potential to devastate bee colonies, but may also impact on the health of native plants should our bees be unable to pollinate them," Mr Littleproud said.

"Alongside our hardworking European honey bees, Australia's native bees also play an important role in pollinating commercial crops such as mango, blueberry, eggplant, tomato, almonds and macadamia, as well as native plants."

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today's celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease.

Mr Littleproud said $1.5 million was given to AgriFutures last year to research bee health and address biosecurity risks to the native bee colonies.

Beekeepers would also be able to access up to $75,000 in grants for clean-up and business reinstatement activities to help native bees recover after a devastating period of drought and bushfires, Mr Littleproud said.