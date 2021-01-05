Big ticket items on Whitsunday council to-do list for 2021

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox has outline the council's priorities for 2021. Pictures: Supplied, Jordan Gilliland

Millions of development dollars will be spent in 2021 as the Whitsunday Regional Council pushes to get big ticket projects over the line.

As the region bid farewell to 2020, Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Whitsunday community should be proud of how it battled a tough run.

Despite setbacks from COVID, the council ticked off several big-ticket items last year including the $11.9 million Proserpine Administration Building Disaster and Climate Change Hub, the $12.3 million Greening and Growing Bowen project and Stage 1 of improved tourism infrastructure at Lake Proserpine.

This year, Cr Willcox said it would be full steam ahead as the council focused on the looming deadlines of several major projects.

The Shute Harbour marine terminal is set to be completed in mid-2021. Picture: Supplied

The $50 million Shute Harbour Restoration Project is due for completion mid-year with a marine facility, new pontoon and sea wall set to bring the area back to operation.

The long-awaited $18 million Proserpine Entertainment Centre is also set to open by the end of 2021 and construction on the $3 million Flagstaff Conference and Cultural Centre will commence.

Beyond these big-ticket items, Cr Willcox said the council would also explore options to improve the parking in Airlie Beach, which went hand-in-hand with “rolling out the red carpet” to welcome back more tourists.

This would also come alongside advocacy to ensure there were enough staff to cater to the needs of tourists while looking into accommodation options across the region.

“As we get a lot of visitors coming, we’ve got to make sure that we’ve got places for them to stay,” he said.

There were also plans for more work at the Peter Faust Dam and the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

In the northern parts of the region, Cr Willcox said advocacy would be needed to address worker shortages in the agricultural sector.

Mayor Andrew Willcox hoped plans to build a rocket launch site in Bowen would also progress this year. Picture: Laura Thomas

Development at Abbott Point and trials for the Whitsunday Space project were also on the agenda.

Cr Willcox hoped that 2021 would bring easier times for Whitsunday citizens and said the council would continue to keep residents’ safety at the forefront.

“I want to make sure that everyone is happy and healthy, that’s my number one priority,” he said.

“Even though 2020 was the year of COVID-19 … we want to make sure that we are still careful and still vigilant.”

However, Cr Willcox said he was “definitely positive” about the year, adding that he had stayed up to see the tail end of 2020.

“Even though I’m old, I stayed up to see 2020 out,” he said.

“I stayed up and said ‘Good riddance and bring on 2021.”