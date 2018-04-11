Big trout for anglers close to the islands

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THERE hasn't been a lot to report on from the last week as the continuation of heavy winds has restricted most people from getting out on the water.

Thankfully the breeze is going to abate a bit over the next few days and as we move towards the new moon there should be some nice catches coming in.

On the beaches the flathead and whiting have started to move in, which is a nice relaxing way to spend some time with the kids.

Coral trout and sweetlip should be around in numbers off the close to home spots.

If you can locate any bait schools around the same country then there will be some nice pelagic activity.

-Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

Islands

THE islands have had great numbers of big trout around them for anglers fishing the fringing reef with pilchards and squid.

Fishing in the deeper water around pioneer rocks, Daydream Island and the Molle islands with the smaller tides has been the best pick the spots with reports of some large coral trout.

Spanish mackerel have started to show up and it looks like it should be a bumper season with good reports from Hayman Island, Narra Inlet and Mackerel Bay.

Most fish have been reported to be around 15-20kg with most being caught on the troll and a few fishing live fusiliers under balloons on the run out tide off Narra Inlet and Mackerel Bay.

Rivers, Creeks

THE rivers have been fishing well as the flood plains water levels are dropping and fish are moving back into the rivers and creeks.

Live bait fishing with mullet from reports has been the best way to land a few decent size barra.

Anglers flicking lures around have also been catching a few barra with reports of a lot of smaller fish hitting lures well as some good size fish.

Mangrove jacks are getting even better now with reports of some great fish being caught on pilchards and mullet fillet.

Jacks seem to be best on the first of the run in from reports from anglers catching a few.

Mud Crabs have still been running well with anglers reporting a lot of crabs active around the mouths of the creeks with all this fresh water still making its way off the flood plains.

GREAT GT: Pete Braga from Brisbane bags a nice GT at the reef with Sea Fever Sport Fishing. Ash Matthews

Rock walls, wharf

SHUTE Harbour wharf has been windy but it hasn't stopped anglers having a fish.

Reports of a few coral trout being caught off the wharf and the odd mangrove jack.

Queenfish and trevally have been there and should only get better as the winds die off and the baitfish move back in around the wharf.

Rock walls have had good runs of grunter on the rising tide fishing with prawn and fillet baits.

Barramundi are still around the rock walls with guys flicking lures around the walls getting the odd barra and mangrove jack.

Live baits seem to be the best way to target the barramundi and mangrove jacks around the rock walls with the odd really big grunter and fingermark bream hitting live baits around the low tide seems to be the best time to target this fish.

-Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World